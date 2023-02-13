The combat in Hogwarts Legacy can be quite intense, oftentimes pitting you against multiple enemies at once. On top of balancing all your spells to cast on them, locking on is such a crucial feature. So, is there a way to lock into enemies in Hogwarts Legacy? If so, how is it done?

How to Lock on to Enemies in Hogwarts Legacy

The button to lock onto enemies in the game is R3 or clicking your right analog stick during combat. It’s important to use it when you’re clearing out an encampment or if you’re fighting a boss.

Hogwarts Legacy’s auto lock-on system is already quite reliable. You almost never have to manually aim at a target to cast spells at them with your left trigger. However, it is very easy to spam your spells at enemies without intending to cast certain ones onto them.

You’d want to manually lock onto certain enemies to focus fire on them or remove their Protego bubbles. If you cast a red Damage spell onto an enemy that summoned a yellow Control bubble, it won’t affect them.

With all the motion during combat, the auto-lock will focus more on what’s directly in front of you. Enemies can also strafe or turn around. Once out of sight, the game will give you a new target to lock on. Maybe you cast spells that momentarily incapacitate enemies and you want to take out those still attacking. Manual locking on will be key in controlling your playing field.

This is something you want to know especially as you hit the later levels in the game before getting to the level cap. It’ll help prepare you for the fights against the Infamous Foes or the Battle Arenas.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023