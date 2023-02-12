Hogwarts Legacy is more than just a Harry Potter sim game. You’re going to be facing off against dark wizards, poachers, evil goblins, and even some hostile fauna in your journey as a fifth-year student. Combat is actually quite important in the game. Some may say that the best defense is a great offense, but with so many things coming at you at once, you will need some protection. This is how you can use Protego in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Use Protego in Hogwarts Legacy

This is an Essential Spell, meaning it won’t be one that is manually assigned in your four spell selection slots on the bottom right corner of your screen. You have to press triangle or Y depending on what console you’re on to cast it. Note that it can’t be held forever. It’s used as a temporary means of blocking, deflecting, and even countering enemy attacks.

When an enemy is locked onto you and you see a yellow symbol circle your character, you should be ready to cast Protego. Doing so will prevent you from taking damage. If you see a red symbol, you should dodge it instead. Using Protego against red attacks will break that shield and inflict damage on you.

Casting Protego is a very good counter-offensive strategy if you get your timing right. It has the capability of redirecting projectiles and fending off close-ranged enemies when you land a Perfect Protego.

If you want to really utilize the spell, there will come a point where you can upgrade its effects of it by learning specific Talents. Such effects will also benefit the Stupefy follow-up spell you cast after landing a proper Protego block.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023