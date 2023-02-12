After making their way through the majority of Percival Rackham’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy, players will then be tasked with defeating what will be for many the game’s first major boss, the Pensieve Guardian. With that said, during the fight, players will be able to complete two exclusive dueling challenges, the second of which tasks them with breaking his highly damaging orb as it is charging up. But how can you do that? Now, in order to help you complete all of the dueling challenges featured in the fight, here’s how to break the Pensieve Guardian’s Orb in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Break the Pensieve Guardian’s Orb

You can easily break the Pensieve Guardian’s Orb in Hogwarts Legacy by attacking it with a charm or spell of a matching color. More specifically, you will be able to break the yellow orb by casting Levioso. The purple orb, on the other hand, can be broken by casting Accio and Depulso.

With that said, given that the boss will shift the color of its orb once its first health bar is depleted, we highly recommend that you head to the battle with two battle-ready spell sets for maximum damage. If you choose to do so, we recommend that each slot feature a purple or yellow charm/spell, as well as Expelliarmus, Diffindo, and Confringo/Incendio. In order to learn how to unlock a new set, don’t forget to check out how to unlock new spell sets in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023