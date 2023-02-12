When in battle against both Dark Arts wielders and weapon-wielding enemies in Hogwarts Legacy, very few spells/charms can be as useful or game-changing as Expelliarmus. But what is the easiest way to learn the disarming charm in Hogwarts Legacy? Now, in order to help you make your opponents useless in a duel, here’s the easiest way to learn Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy.

Easiest Way to Learn the Disarming Charm (Expelliarmus) in Hogwarts Legacy

You can learn the Disarming Charm Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy by completing the second assignment given by Professor Hecat, which tasks you with dodging away from attacks 10 times and effectively using Incendio against opponents 5 times.

Once you complete the assignment, you will be able to learn the disarming charm by heading back to the Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom and then talking to Professor Hecat. It’s important to point out that, in the game, using Expelliarmus will also deal a great amount of damage to its target, thus making the spell a great combo opener, even more if paired with the right talents.

In order to quickly complete the assignment, we recommend that you head to any bandit camp or fiend lair present in the game and focus on defeating them with Incendiio until there’s only one enemy left. Once the encounter becomes a one-on-one duel, focus on dodging away from the enemy’s attacks until you complete the challenge. If you are having trouble in the fight, we recommend that you check out the best spells to put in your spell slots in Hogwarts Legacy, so that you can bring the best out of what you currently have available.

How Can You Unlock Professor Hecat’s Second Assignment?

The assignment will be automatically unlocked after you complete the Tomes of the Tribulations main questline.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023