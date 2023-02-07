Hogwarts Legacy: How to Change Language on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, letting players create their own custom witch or wizard and attend the magical school of Hogwarts. Like most modern games, Hogwarts Legacy has been localized in several languages, so players can choose different voice-over and text options to suit their needs. Some players are having trouble figuring out how to change the audio and text language during their Hogwarts Legacy playthrough, however. Here’s what you need to know to change the language in Hogwarts Legacy regardless of your chosen platform.

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Language on PC

The PC version of Hogwarts Legacy is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, so there are two different methods to change the game’s language depending on your chosen launcher. To change the language for Hogwarts Legacy on Steam, follow these steps:

Close Hogwarts Legacy. Find Hogwarts Legacy in your Steam library, right-click it, and choose Properties. Navigate to the Langauge tab on the left-hand side. Choose your desired language. Launch Hogwarts Legacy.

If you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy on the Epic Games Store, here’s how to change the game’s language:

Click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the Epic Games Store launcher. Choose Settings. Choose your preferred language from the Language menu. Restart the Epic Games Store launcher and open Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Language on PlayStation

If you’re playing on PlayStation 5, then you can change your Hogwarts Legacy language in-game after downloading the right language pack. Here’s what you need to do:

Find Hogwarts Legacy in your PS5 Game Library. Press the Options button and select Manage Game Content. Choose a language pack to download. Install the desired language pack and open Hogwarts Legacy. Open the Hogwarts Legacy options menu and select Settings, Audio, and then Dialogue Language. Change your language as desired.

Downloading the language packs is required to change your language in Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation. Each one takes up a few gigabytes of space, but you can install them all independently of one another.

How to Change Hogwarts Legacy Language on Xbox

The process of changing the language in Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox consoles is similar to the PlayStation method. This is all you need to do:

Navigate to your Xbox console settings.

Select System and then Language and Region.

Select your desired language.

Restart your Xbox.

Restart Hogwarts Legacy.

Open Hogwarts Legacy and download the language pack when prompted.

The language in Hogwarts Legacy will match whatever is in your Xbox console settings, so keep that in mind.

All Supported Languages in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy supports a wide array of languages, but some are only available for subtitles and not voices. Here are the supported languages for each platform in each region.

Platform Region Full Language Support Only Text Supported PS5 North America, South America (SIEA Countries) English, French, Latin-American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese PS5 Europe, Africa, Middle East, Oceania (SIEE Countries) English, French, Italian, German, Castillian Spanish Arabic, Polish, Russian Xbox Series X|S Global English, Latin-American Spanish, Castillian Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese Arabic, Polish, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese PC Global English, Latin-American Spanish, Castillian Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese Arabic, Polish, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Most major languages have full voice-over support in Hogwarts Legacy. If your desired language is available in another region, you can just adjust your console’s region in your system settings. That way, you can get German voices in the United States, for example. There are also plenty of languages that are supported with subtitles and a translated UI, such as Russian, but there isn’t a full dub for Hogwarts Legacy in those languages.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023