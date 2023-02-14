In Hogwarts Legacy, players will come face to face with a wide array of different hidden areas, present in both the many hallways of Hogwarts Castle as well as throughout the many areas available in the open world. With that said, among the wide array of hidden areas, The Tomb of the Villager will very likely be one of the first you will spot. But how can you solve the tomb’s puzzle and get its reward in the game? Now, in order to help you solve all of the mysteries hidden in the game, here’s how to solve the Tomb of the Villager Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Solve The Tomb of the Villager Puzzle

Upon finding the entrance of the tomb in the Hogsmeade Graveyard and then defeating the Dark Wizards inside, you will be able to solve the puzzle by first casting Incedio at the altar located right at the entrance of the room. Once you do that, the now-lit altar will rotate, thus presenting to you a magic platform. Now, just climb onto the platform and wait until it rotates you to the other side of the room.

The altar.

Now on the other side, use Accio on the cube located directly in front in order to free it from the wall. Once the cube is out, put it on the ground and then return to the platform at the altar in order to go back to the other side.

Now that you have access to the cube, you will be able to complete the puzzle by simply casting Accio on it again and then placing it on the platform at the center of the room before using Incedio to activate the contraption, which will open a path towards the chest.

Now that the path is open, just climb on the altar one more time and then head inside to find the chest.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023