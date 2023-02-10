The Jackdaw’s Rest main quest tasks Hogwarts Legacy players with finding Richard Jackdaw’s remains in the mysterious cave where he met his demise, which is filled with enemies, hidden treasures, and of course puzzles. But how can you solve all of the door puzzles featured in the main quest? Now, in order to help you complete the quest, here’s the solution to all door puzzles you will need to solve in order to complete the Jackdaw’s Rest quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Jackdaw’s Rest Quest: All Door Puzzle Solutions

The first door puzzle, which you will immediately see after entering the cave, can be solved by simply hitting the three targets in quick succession with either your basic cast or any kind of offensive spell. As you have a time limit to hit all three before the puzzle resets, we recommend that you place yourself in front of the door like in the image above and quickly use the left stick/mouse to change targets after each successful hit.

Once you pass through the first door, the second one can be found by heading right all the way. With that said, once in front of it, you will be able to unlock it by turning in the direction showcased in the image below and then once again hitting all devices in quick succession.

The third and final door puzzle will be featured after the battle with the mission’s first sub-bosses and can be completed by first stopping at the intersection leading to the devices, in a way that you can see all three of them. Once in position, head towards the lower one and use the basic cast on it. After it hits, run back and then dodge and roll upward in order to be able to hit the other two in quick succession within the time limit.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023