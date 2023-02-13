Hogwarts Legacy: Percival Rackham’s Trial Quest Guide

Are you wondering how to complete Percival Rackham’s Trial Quest in Hogwarts Legacy? This is one of the longer and more challenging quests in Hogwarts Legacy because you will need to discover Ancient Magic pools, solve puzzles, and fight sentinels. But it is also more rewarding to solve because we get more insight into Merlin, Percival, and the history of Hogwarts as a reward. Don’t worry, though, because we have all of the necessary steps and provided tips to make solving this quest a lot easier. Here is how to complete Percival Rackham’s Trial Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete Percival Rackham’s Trial Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The first step in this quest is to meet Professor Fig at the San Bakar Tower as shown in the pictures above.

After you speak with Professor Fig, he will tell you that you must investigate the goblin’s presence. Head to the courtyard of the castle and defeat the goblins. You will find a letter sitting inside a tent. This will let you progress the quest further.

Then, you will want to enter the tower and speak with the Percival at the very top.

Head back down to the bottom floor of the tower and interact with the Ancient Magic pool.

After that, use the door to enter into Percival’s Trial.

Head down the stairs and investigate another pool of Ancient Magic. Walk through the portal that spawned and proceed to the next room with the empty archway in it.

Interact with another pool of Ancient Magic to activate the portal and enter it. Then, defeat the Sentinels in the next room to find more treasure. Once done, go back to the main room to solve the next puzzle.

Use your Accio spell to first pull the platform towards you. Then use it to pull yourself forward. Next, look to your right and pull yourself over to that platform.

Interact with the next pool of Ancient Magic. You can now grab the rest of the treasure chests in this room before you proceed.

After getting the next set of treasures, you will want to board the platform again and pull it toward the end of the room. Defeat the Sentinels found in this area.

After defeating them, you will need to go up the stairs and pull the platform towards you to interact with the Ancient Magic pool floating in the air.

Next, drop down and enter the newly activated portal. Notice that there are two different colored sides on the portal. Make sure you enter the blue side of the portal first.

As shown in the picture above, you will want to pull the platform floating in the air until it hovers over the kneeling sentinel. Next, climb the stairs and pull the platform towards you as far as possible.

You will then want to drop down and go into the port but through the red side this time. Climb the stairs and use the platform to pull yourself to the other side of the room towards the quest marker. Defeat the Sentinels in the next room, descend the stairs, and interact with the Ancient Magic pool to activate the next puzzle.

Step on the platform and pull yourself to the right side of the room. Look to the right of the portal, and you will see a chest sitting at the end of a platform. There will be a hook you can pull your platform to using your Accio spell after you get the chest jump into the chasm, so you reset the puzzle.

Interact with the pool of Ancient Magic again to re-activate the puzzle. Pull the platform back to you and this time hook yourself to the left side of the room until you are parallel to the portal. You should be able to see the other platform on the other side of the portal. Use your Accio spell on the other platform to pull yourself to it. Once the platforms meet then jump through the portal and land on the other platform.

You can now pull yourself over to the other side of the room to the quest marker and continue.

You will find the next group of sentinels here. Defeat them, and then you will need to fight the Pensieve Guardian as a boss fight. Ensure you have two red spells, one yellow spell, and Accio equipped for the fight. Use your yellow spells when he spawns a yellow orb. Use Accio when he spawns a purple orb. Outside of that, keep using your red spells to do damage.

Once the fight is over, you can proceed to the final chamber for the last part of the quest. Open the chest and then interact with the Pensieve to start a cutscene. After it is over, return to the Map Chamber using the Crystallized archway. You will then speak with Charles Rookwood and end the quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023