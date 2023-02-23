Hogwarts Legacy Quests List: All Main and Side Quests

Image: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is a smash hit action role-playing game from Avalanche Software that opens up the Wizarding World like never before. It’s immersive, full of lore, and tells an original story set 100 years before the events of Harry Potter. You can fully build and customize your dream spellcaster and teach them iconic abilities either to mimic your favorite character or make one of your own. But as an action RPG, it’s handy to know the main and side quests of Hogwarts Legacy so you can reap the most rewards.

Hogwarts Legacy: Main Quest List

Hogwarts Legacy has a full list of 12 chapters including post-game content, as listed below:

Prologue

The Path To Hogwarts

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

Welcome To Hogwarts

Defense Against the Dark Arts Class

Charms Class

Weasley After Class

Welcome To Hogsmeade

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

The Locket’s Secret

Secrets Of The Restricted Section

Tomes & Tribulations

Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

Herbology

Potions Class

The Girl From Uagadou

Trials of Merlin

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

The Hunt for the Missing Pages (Gryffindor) Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff) Ollivander’s Heirloom (Ravenclaw) Scrope’s Last Hope (Slytherin)

Jackdaw’s Rest

Complete the First Keeper Trial

Flying Class

In The Shadow Of The Undercroft

The Room of Requirement

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

The Map Chamber

Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper

Percival Rackham’s Trial

Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper

Beasts Class

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

The Helm of Urtkot

In The Shadow Of The Estate

The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom

Astronomy Class

The High Keep

Back On The Path

Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

Fire & Vice

In The Shadow Of The Mine

It’s All Gobbledegook

The Headmistress Speaks

The Polyjuice Plot

Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Lodgok’s Loyalty

San Bakar’s Trial

Stop Ranrok

Wand Mastery

The Final Repository

Additionally, the post-game content includes the following:

Weasley’s Watchful Eye

The House Cup

But if you’re playing through this open-world game, you’ll notice there are far more tasks beyond the main story. There are assignments, challenges, and entire stories to be explored beyond the plot of the game.

All Hogwarts Legacy Side Quests

Hogwarts Legacy has a wealth of other tasks you can complete around the magical school ground and surrounding area. There are duels, treasures, and entire stories to be found.

Below are all the side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, listed in alphabetical order:

Beeting a Curse

Dissending for Sweets

Mer-Ky Depths

A Demanding Delivery

A Friend in Deed

A Thief in the Night

Absconder Encounter

All’s Well That Ends Bell

Birds of a Feather

Breaking Camp

Brother’s Keeper

Cache in the Castle

Carted Away

Crossed Wands: Round 1

Crossed Wands: Round 2

Crossed Wands: Round 3

Cursed Tomb Treasure

E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre

Flight Test

Flying off the Shelves

Foal of the Dead

Follow the Butterflies

Ghost of our Love

Gobs of Gobstones

History of Magic Class

Interior Decorating

Kidnapped Cabbage

Like a Moth to a Frame

Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation exclusive)

Phoenix Rising

Portrait in a Pickle

Rescuing Rococo

Sacking Selwyn

Solved by the Bell

Spell Combination Practice 1

Spell Combination Practice 2

Spot Removal

Summoner’s Court: Match 1

Summoner’s Court: Match 2

Summoner’s Court: Match 3

Summoner’s Court: Match 4

Summoner’s Court: Match 5

Sweeping the Competition

Take the Biscuit

Tangled Web

The Daedalian Keys

The Hall of Herodiana

The Hippogriff Marks The Spot

The Lost Astrolabe

The Man Behind the Moons

The Plight of the House-Elf

The Sky is the Limit

The Tale of Rowland Oakes

The Unique Unicorn

Troll Control

Venomous Revenge

Venomous Valour

Well, Well, Well

Through these side quests you’ll find plenty of bonus rewards worth the effort, especially if you’re looking to get the most out of Hogwarts Legacy. Finally, there are related quests connected to the main story and lore of the game, but given out in the form of assignments or relationship quests like the following:

Assignments and Relationship Quests

You’ll find these are often found while exploring and continuing the main story, especially with the assignments given by different professors in the game, such as the following:

Assignments

Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1

Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2

Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1

Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2

Professor Howin’s Assignment

Professor Onai’s Assignement

Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1

Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2

Professor Ronen’s Assignment

Professor Weasley’s Assignment

Below are some relationship quests for certain characters you’ll encounter in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll find opportunities to build your bonds with either Natsai (Natty) or Sebastian beyond the first time you can go to Hogsmeade. But each of these characters has a rich story to explore, as does Poppy Sweeting.

Natsai Onai

The Lost Child

Mum’s the Word

A Basis for Blackmail

Grief and Vengeance

Finding Focus

Harlow’s Last Stand

Acting On Instinct

Sebastian Sallow

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

In the Shadow of the Study

In the Shadow of Discovery

In the Shadow of Time

In the Shadow of Distance

In the Shadow of Hope

In the Shadow of the Relic

In the Shadow of Fate

In the Shadow of Friendship

Poppy Sweeting

A Dragon Debrief

Poached Egg

The Poachers’ House Call

Surprise Meeting

The Centaur and the Stone

It’s in the Stars

A Bird in the Hand

Poppy Blooms

Through your time in this game, you’ll meet eclectic powers, amass a powerful arsenal of abilities, and experience the beauty of Avalanche’s wonderfully created Wizarding World sim. Be sure to check this as a resource while you play through the game to find everything you can!

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023