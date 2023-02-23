Hogwarts Legacy Quests List: All Main and Side Quests

Hogwarts Legacy is a smash hit action role-playing game from Avalanche Software that opens up the Wizarding World like never before. It’s immersive, full of lore, and tells an original story set 100 years before the events of Harry Potter. You can fully build and customize your dream spellcaster and teach them iconic abilities either to mimic your favorite character or make one of your own. But as an action RPG, it’s handy to know the main and side quests of Hogwarts Legacy so you can reap the most rewards.
Hogwarts Legacy: Main Quest List
Hogwarts Legacy has a full list of 12 chapters including post-game content, as listed below:
Prologue
- The Path To Hogwarts
Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts
- Welcome To Hogwarts
- Defense Against the Dark Arts Class
- Charms Class
- Weasley After Class
- Welcome To Hogsmeade
Find the Secret in the Restricted Section
- The Locket’s Secret
- Secrets Of The Restricted Section
- Tomes & Tribulations
Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns
- Herbology
- Potions Class
- The Girl From Uagadou
- Trials of Merlin
Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber
- The Hunt for the Missing Pages (Gryffindor)
- Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)
- Ollivander’s Heirloom (Ravenclaw)
- Scrope’s Last Hope (Slytherin)
- Jackdaw’s Rest
Complete the First Keeper Trial
- Flying Class
- In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
- The Room of Requirement
Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial
- The Map Chamber
Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper
- Beasts Class
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- The Helm of Urtkot
- In The Shadow Of The Estate
- The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
- Astronomy Class
- The High Keep
- Back On The Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
Stop Ranrok and Rookwood
- Fire & Vice
- In The Shadow Of The Mine
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- San Bakar’s Trial
Stop Ranrok
- Wand Mastery
- The Final Repository
Additionally, the post-game content includes the following:
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye
- The House Cup
But if you’re playing through this open-world game, you’ll notice there are far more tasks beyond the main story. There are assignments, challenges, and entire stories to be explored beyond the plot of the game.
All Hogwarts Legacy Side Quests
Hogwarts Legacy has a wealth of other tasks you can complete around the magical school ground and surrounding area. There are duels, treasures, and entire stories to be found.
Below are all the side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, listed in alphabetical order:
- Beeting a Curse
- Dissending for Sweets
- Mer-Ky Depths
- A Demanding Delivery
- A Friend in Deed
- A Thief in the Night
- Absconder Encounter
- All’s Well That Ends Bell
- Birds of a Feather
- Breaking Camp
- Brother’s Keeper
- Cache in the Castle
- Carted Away
- Crossed Wands: Round 1
- Crossed Wands: Round 2
- Crossed Wands: Round 3
- Cursed Tomb Treasure
- E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre
- Flight Test
- Flying off the Shelves
- Foal of the Dead
- Follow the Butterflies
- Ghost of our Love
- Gobs of Gobstones
- History of Magic Class
- Interior Decorating
- Kidnapped Cabbage
- Like a Moth to a Frame
- Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation exclusive)
- Phoenix Rising
- Portrait in a Pickle
- Rescuing Rococo
- Sacking Selwyn
- Solved by the Bell
- Spell Combination Practice 1
- Spell Combination Practice 2
- Spot Removal
- Summoner’s Court: Match 1
- Summoner’s Court: Match 2
- Summoner’s Court: Match 3
- Summoner’s Court: Match 4
- Summoner’s Court: Match 5
- Sweeping the Competition
- Take the Biscuit
- Tangled Web
- The Daedalian Keys
- The Hall of Herodiana
- The Hippogriff Marks The Spot
- The Lost Astrolabe
- The Man Behind the Moons
- The Plight of the House-Elf
- The Sky is the Limit
- The Tale of Rowland Oakes
- The Unique Unicorn
- Troll Control
- Venomous Revenge
- Venomous Valour
- Well, Well, Well
Through these side quests you’ll find plenty of bonus rewards worth the effort, especially if you’re looking to get the most out of Hogwarts Legacy. Finally, there are related quests connected to the main story and lore of the game, but given out in the form of assignments or relationship quests like the following:
Assignments and Relationship Quests
You’ll find these are often found while exploring and continuing the main story, especially with the assignments given by different professors in the game, such as the following:
Assignments
- Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1
- Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
- Professor Howin’s Assignment
- Professor Onai’s Assignement
- Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1
- Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2
- Professor Ronen’s Assignment
- Professor Weasley’s Assignment
Below are some relationship quests for certain characters you’ll encounter in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll find opportunities to build your bonds with either Natsai (Natty) or Sebastian beyond the first time you can go to Hogsmeade. But each of these characters has a rich story to explore, as does Poppy Sweeting.
Natsai Onai
- The Lost Child
- Mum’s the Word
- A Basis for Blackmail
- Grief and Vengeance
- Finding Focus
- Harlow’s Last Stand
- Acting On Instinct
Sebastian Sallow
- In the Shadow of the Bloodline
- In the Shadow of the Study
- In the Shadow of Discovery
- In the Shadow of Time
- In the Shadow of Distance
- In the Shadow of Hope
- In the Shadow of the Relic
- In the Shadow of Fate
- In the Shadow of Friendship
Poppy Sweeting
- A Dragon Debrief
- Poached Egg
- The Poachers’ House Call
- Surprise Meeting
- The Centaur and the Stone
- It’s in the Stars
- A Bird in the Hand
- Poppy Blooms
Through your time in this game, you’ll meet eclectic powers, amass a powerful arsenal of abilities, and experience the beauty of Avalanche’s wonderfully created Wizarding World sim. Be sure to check this as a resource while you play through the game to find everything you can!
February 23rd, 2023