Hogwarts Legacy: Should You Go With Natty or Sebastian to Hogsmeade?

Hogwarts Legacy is the realization of many players’ desires to roleplay as a student at Hogwarts in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It’s full of dangerous foes, curious puzzles, and multiple opportunities to make friends. After your first classes upon joining your school in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be presented with the opportunity to go to Hogsmeade with either Natty from Charms class, or Sebastian from Defence Against the Dark Arts class. Players might worry about missing out by choosing one character over the other.

Is it Better to Go With Natty or With Sebastian to Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy?

It doesn’t affect your playthrough if you choose either character, as it’s essentially just your first bonding opportunity with either. There are no missable bonuses to choosing either, with no major effect on the story or the gameplay. It begs the question of why they present the choice at all to you since there’s not a bond system that makes this choice even relevant. You’d be right in thinking there’s a school sim game where you have magical battles among students, but you’re thinking of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Why Do You Need to Choose Between Sebastian and Natty?

While the choice is superficial, you get a chance to learn more about each character, and it’s essentially your created character making their first friends. While the choice doesn’t change the story or bestow benefits itself, you can consider the virtue of befriending a Slytherin, Sebastian, or a Gryffindor, Natty. Both have worthwhile first interactions, each with fun minigames you learn in class together, but it’s mostly down to who you want to know more. For what it’s worth though, Natty’s discussion on Uagadou is quite fascinating if you’re into worldbuilding in the Wizarding World.

