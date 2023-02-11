Hogwarts Legacy: What House is Professor Hecat Part Of? Explained

Image: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is an exercise in worldbuilding for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as the most ambitious video game adaptation yet. It brings us glimpses of Hogwarts and familiar concepts such as the famous 4 houses of the school but in the context of Victorian Era Britain surrounding it. As such, there are new professors featured, including one who serves the seemingly cursed position of professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts. The professor in question, Professor Hecat, is featured early on in Hogwarts Legacy, and players might wonder about her house of origin.

What House Does Professor Hecat Belong to in Hogwarts Legacy?

Professor Dinah Hecat is a Ravenclaw, and you receive several big tip-offs of this in your first class with her. When you first meet her she talks about wisdom being knowledge through experience, not age, and overall preaching a tactical mindset. Her analytical mindset and demonstration of how the basics can save you even in dire circumstances. Her quick wit also serves as a reminder to any potential snarky student that she knows the quickest way to gain the upper hand in any scenario.

Not only are her personality traits clear indicators of Ravenclaw status, but her house colors show themselves clearly in how she dresses. The typical Blue colors of Ravenclaw are clear, and her established past speaks to an intelligent Ravenclaw excelling as one should. Professor Hecat was the Head Girl in Year 7 of her studies at Hogwarts, selected by the headmaster to have authority over the prefects of their house.

She also would later become an Unspeakable, an extremely secretive witch who worked in the Department of Mysteries. The Department of Mysteries was an arcane branch of the Ministry of Magic that studied love, time thought, and death but kept their knowledge carefully guarded. Her later years included her tenure as a professor at Hogwarts, where she would hang a Hebridean Black skeleton in her classroom as a memento of when she took down a massive Welsh poaching ring. She carefully reminds students that an essential spell she used even in those circumstances was a simple levitation charm.

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023