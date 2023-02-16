How to Complete the Cursed Tomb Treasure Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy’s side quest, the “Cursed Tomb Treasure Quest,” does not give you much information to go off of. All the game provides you is a treasure map, and if you have yet to go to this location in the vast open world and activate a Floo Flame, it will be challenging to find where you need to go without some guidance. This guide will help you in that regard, as we will walk you through where you need to go and how to solve the puzzle, and for those trying to find this quest, we will also show you where you can start it.

Steps to Complete the Cursed Tomb Treasure Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

To start this quest, you must head to the West Manor Cape Floo Flame in the Manor Cape region. Here you must go inside the manor, take the stairs down, and then down again until you reach a door where you must cast your level 3 Alohomora spell. You can unlock the level 3 Alohomora spell by completing The Man Behind the Moons side quest in Hogwarts.

Run through this door, kill all your enemies, and continue forward until you find a treasure chest. Interacting with this chest will provide you with a map and officially start the side quest. Light the fire next to the statue, and this will bring you outside, allowing you to go to the following required location.

Location on the Treasure Map

The following location you must go to is the Tomb of Treachery Floo Flame, which touches both the Poidsear Coast and Coastal Cavern regions of the map. Once you are here, continue through the cave and forward, not turning into any side rooms. Once you hit the room with spiders, kill them, and take the left corridor until you reach a room with a butterfly door. Two butterflies are located in the room to the right, and the last one is in the room to the left of the butterfly door. Two of these butterflies will require you to use a spell, one using a fire spell and another using Leviosa to reach it. Gather the butterflies with your Lumos spell and bring each to the door to officially open it.

The Tile Puzzle

You will need to refer to your treasure map in this last room. You will need to flip the tiles on the ground using your Flipendo spell according to the image on the map. You need three arrows pointing upwards and making a triangle. If you end up flipping tiles and they are pointing anywhere but up, you are at the wrong angle. It is best to refer to your map if you get stuck here but you can use the image we have shown to get an idea. You will be rewarded with a stylish new outfit for completing this quest!

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

