Honkai Impact 3rd How to Unlock Darkbolt Jonin SP Battlesuit For Free

After v4.5 Update went live, SP Battlesuit Darkbolt Jonin can now be unlocked, for FREE, through the revamped Starter’s Event for all the new Captains that join the game. Through this event, if you play on a daily basis and progress enough, there is a ton of goodies you can earn. Among these rewards, one takes the crown of being an extremely significant one, and that is Yae Sakura’s SP Battlesuit, Darkbolt Jonin.

The specific Battlesuit is considered to be a powerful one, especially for players who just started the game. Focused on dealing lightning damage, Darkbolt Jonin is a very high DPS suit, capable of carrying through major content of the game.

With all that said, not only the specific character receives a great addition, for free, but it is also very easy to unlock it. It simply is a matter of time, since the only thing you have to do, is to log in to the game for 6 days consecutively. Doing so, will unlock the Battlesuit automatically, so you can use it right away. Just open the ‘7-day logins reward’ tab, and claim it from there.

Even if you are not in favor of using Darkbolt Jonin, the specific event holds many more goodies for everyone, including x30 Dorm Supply Cards lots of Crystals. For a full list of what the Starter’s Event has to offer, make sure to check their official website.