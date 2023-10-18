Honkai Star Rail Hanabi | Release Date, Kit, Abilities, and Leaks

Everything you need to know about Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail.

October 18th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Hanabi Leaks Honkai Star Rail
Image: MiHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail leaks have been coming out of the woodwork, detailing a new character named Hanabi. There’s not much confirmed about this upcoming character, but from what we know, it looks like a character you’ll want to get your hands on. This guide will cover everything there is to know about Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail, including release dates, abilities, leaks, and more.

Honkai Star Rail Hanabi Release Date

At the time of writing, there has yet to be an official release date for Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail. That said, Hanabi is expected to come to the game during update Version 1.6, which is expected to be released sometime in early 2024.

Hanabi Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Information from the official Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit Page has shown Hanabi’s kit for the game. She is a five-star Quantum character part of the Path of Harmony. Her kit shows off her support-based playstyle, making her a great addition to the team. You can find all the leaked abilities in the grid below.

TypeAbility
SkillBoosts a designated ally’s HP and ATK for 2 rounds, and Action Forwards ealier. The Action Forward effect cannot be triggered when this skill is used on Hanabi herself.
UltimateRestores 4 skill points to all allies. If the skill points are full when restored, each extra skill point will add 1 temporary skill point, up to a maximum of 2. Allies gain a Mask, which increases the effect of Hanabi’s talent when triggered, for 2 turns.
TalentWhen an ally consumes skill points, immediately increases their damage dealt. This effect cannot stack.
TechniqueAfter using, restores 1 skill point to all allies at the start of the next battle. If skill points are full when restored, each extra skill point will add 1 temporary skill point.

Here is an image of the leaked information from the Honkai Star Rail Reddit page with the exact source:

Related: Honkai Star Rail PS5 Cross Save: How to Link HoYoverse Account

Hanabi Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Additionally, credible leaker Thorisilian has detailed the upcoming character’s Eidolons. Like Hanabi’s abilities, the Eidolons look to improve her support-based potential. Check out all the leaked Eidolons in the grid below!

EidolonAbility
Extravagant JokesIncreases Crit Rate of allies afflicted with (Joke) by ? %.
Fabricating LiesIf the skill points are less than or equal to ?, casting ultimate will gain an additional skill point.
Star ClownSkill Lv +2, Up to Lv.15, Basic ATK +1, Up to Lv. 10.
Bubble of DreamsWhen casting ultimate, increases Max HP by ?%, this effect will last for ? rounds.
Karmic MaskUltimate Lv +2, Up to Lv 15, Technique Lv+2, Up to Lv. 15.
World of GamesWhen allies afflicted with (Joke) casts an ultimate skill, Hanabi’s talent will also be triggered.

Remember, these are just leaks, and even though they come from reliable sources, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are hundred percent true. Even if they are true, the kit may change before Hanabi officially releases into the game. It won’t be until Version 1.4 is over, October 27, when we will possibly learn more information.

If you want to learn more about upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail, check out additional guides on the Attack of the Fanboy site. We have information on Argenti, Huohuo, and more.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Christian has been a writer of Attack of the Fanboy for a year and has covered Shadows of Rose, Wild Hearts, Remnant 2, Lies of P, and more; his favorite genre is Survival Horror. He has a business degree but felt the need to take his love for video games to the gaming community. Outside of writing, you can find him listening to all types of podcasts, especially Always Sunny Podcast and Morbid True Crime.

More Stories by Christian Bognar

More on Attack of the Fanboy :