Honkai Star Rail Hanabi | Release Date, Kit, Abilities, and Leaks

Image: MiHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail leaks have been coming out of the woodwork, detailing a new character named Hanabi. There’s not much confirmed about this upcoming character, but from what we know, it looks like a character you’ll want to get your hands on. This guide will cover everything there is to know about Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail, including release dates, abilities, leaks, and more.

Honkai Star Rail Hanabi Release Date

At the time of writing, there has yet to be an official release date for Hanabi in Honkai Star Rail. That said, Hanabi is expected to come to the game during update Version 1.6, which is expected to be released sometime in early 2024.

Hanabi Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Information from the official Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit Page has shown Hanabi’s kit for the game. She is a five-star Quantum character part of the Path of Harmony. Her kit shows off her support-based playstyle, making her a great addition to the team. You can find all the leaked abilities in the grid below.

Type Ability Skill Boosts a designated ally’s HP and ATK for 2 rounds, and Action Forwards ealier. The Action Forward effect cannot be triggered when this skill is used on Hanabi herself. Ultimate Restores 4 skill points to all allies. If the skill points are full when restored, each extra skill point will add 1 temporary skill point, up to a maximum of 2. Allies gain a Mask, which increases the effect of Hanabi’s talent when triggered, for 2 turns. Talent When an ally consumes skill points, immediately increases their damage dealt. This effect cannot stack. Technique After using, restores 1 skill point to all allies at the start of the next battle. If skill points are full when restored, each extra skill point will add 1 temporary skill point.

Here is an image of the leaked information from the Honkai Star Rail Reddit page with the exact source:

Related: Honkai Star Rail PS5 Cross Save: How to Link HoYoverse Account

Hanabi Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Additionally, credible leaker Thorisilian has detailed the upcoming character’s Eidolons. Like Hanabi’s abilities, the Eidolons look to improve her support-based potential. Check out all the leaked Eidolons in the grid below!

Eidolon Ability Extravagant Jokes Increases Crit Rate of allies afflicted with (Joke) by ? %. Fabricating Lies If the skill points are less than or equal to ?, casting ultimate will gain an additional skill point. Star Clown Skill Lv +2, Up to Lv.15, Basic ATK +1, Up to Lv. 10. Bubble of Dreams When casting ultimate, increases Max HP by ?%, this effect will last for ? rounds. Karmic Mask Ultimate Lv +2, Up to Lv 15, Technique Lv+2, Up to Lv. 15. World of Games When allies afflicted with (Joke) casts an ultimate skill, Hanabi’s talent will also be triggered.

Remember, these are just leaks, and even though they come from reliable sources, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are hundred percent true. Even if they are true, the kit may change before Hanabi officially releases into the game. It won’t be until Version 1.4 is over, October 27, when we will possibly learn more information.

If you want to learn more about upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail, check out additional guides on the Attack of the Fanboy site. We have information on Argenti, Huohuo, and more.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023