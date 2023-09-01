Honkai Star Rail Markets Skyline Achievement Guide | Mr. Huo 233 Score Logistics Planning Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are plenty of secrets to discover during the Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle event in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3, and getting the Markets: Skyline achievement is one of them. To get this achievement, you have to obtain an exceptionally high score of 81 or higher during Logistics Planning. While you could achieve this by following our Logistics Planning guide and getting a score of 90 on Low-Level, Mid-Level and High-Level routes, there’s another hidden Logistics Planning puzzle that will easily unlock this achievement for you.

How to Get the Markets Skyline Achievement in Honkai Star Rail

To get the Markets: Skyline achievement and snag some Stellar Jades as a reward, all you need to do is get a score of 81 or higher during Logistics Planning. While you can do this in any Logistics Planning level, the easiest way to do it is to find Mr. Huo and help him with his special form of Logistics Planning.

Mr. Huo’s Cycranes operate differently than those from the Aurum Alley Merchant’s Guild, so his routes actually favor longer, more complicated routes instead of short and efficient ones. He is a smuggler after all, so it makes sense that his routes would be confusing and avoid the main hotspots of Aurum Alley.

How to Solve Mr. Huo’s 233 Tile Logistics Planning Puzzle

To complete Mr. Huo’s Logistics Planning puzzle, you need a score of at least 233. That’s basically every tile on the board, so you’ll have to black out every single space in order to win. At least you’ll get the Markets: Skyline achievement in the process.

Solving this puzzle is actually much easier than it looks. Beginning from the route’s start point, move one space left into the special tile and then snake around the top of the building. Circle around it and fill the empty spaces beneath the route’s starting point, making sure to snake up and down to fill space when necessary.

From there, head all the way to the left through the small alley. Use a straight line occupying the bottom row and then hug the southern border until you reach the bottom left corner of the map. From there, continue upward and hug the left wall until you reach the corner near the building in the middle left portion of the map.

Proceed around the left side of that building and circle back up until you’re level with the corner you just hit a second ago. Then, head right and circle around the small building. Again, make sure to snake back and forth to fill multiple rows when necessary.

After you’ve circled around the building, head right through the alley above the long straight line you made earlier. Then, proceed upward toward the docks, snaking back and forth to fill both rows on the way up. Don’t end the route just yet though.

Head left once you can and hug the edge of the large building overlooking the docks until you reach the northwestern corner of the map. All that’s left to do at this point is circle back around to the docks. With this strategy, every single tile on the map should be occupied and you’ll successfully complete Mr. Huo’s route!

