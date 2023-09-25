Honkai Star Rail Space Station Task Force Event Guide | All Rewards and Schedule

Image: Hoyoverse

Yet another new event is live in Honkai Star Rail, and this one contains the easiest bunch of Stellar Jades that Hoyoverse has given us in a long time. The Space Station Task Force event doesn’t involve any combat or puzzles. It replaces the standard daily assignments system, allowing you to dispatch your characters to work on objectives in the background, only this time they’ll be bringing home free Stellar Jades instead of enhancement materials. Here’s everything you need to know about the Space Station Task Force event in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Space Station Task Force Schedule

The Space Station Task Force event will be live for two weeks. It kicks off on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 4:00am server time and ends on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 3:59am server time. This event does have a slight time gate involved, as 4 new assignments will be unlocked each day over the first 6 days of the event period for a total of 24 assignments. Unlike the Aurum Alley Hustle and Bustle event, this one won’t be available after the event period ends.

How to Start Space Station Task Force

To start the event, you must be at least Trailblaze Level 21 or higher. As long as you meet that requirement, you will receive a quest that takes you to the Herta Space Station. After a brief dialogue exchange with an NPC, your standard assignments page will have the event content added to it.

Just navigate to your daily assignments page like normal and send your characters on the Space Station Task Force assignments instead of the usual ones. Your assignment limit still applies, however, so you may have to recall your characters if you have regular assignments in progress in order to dispatch them on the event assignments.

Each assignment has a baseline reward of Stellar Jades, but you can earn additional rewards like XP materials and enhancement materials if you send a strong enough party. The support system works for this event too, so you can borrow powerful allies from your friends list if you don’t have high-level characters of a certain Path or element. It’s a super easy event, so you should be able to get all the rewards with ease.

All Space Station Task Force Rewards in Honkai Star Rail

While Stellar Jades are the hot ticket item of the Space Station Task Force event, you’ll also earn some relic enhancement materials and other useful materials along the way. Here’s a full list of rewards for the event:

480 Stellar Jades

288000 Credits

12 Traveler’s Guides

24 Adventure Logs

96 Travel Encounters

12 Lost Crystals

12 Lost Gold Fragments

48 Lost Lightdust

There are 4 assignments to complete each day of the event, netting you 80 Stellar Jades per day. Remember, there are 24 assignments to complete in total, so there are 6 day’s worth of assignments to complete. Since the assignments take real-world time to complete, make sure you allocate enough time to get all 24 of them done before the event period ends.

