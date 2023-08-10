Honkai Star Rail Underground Treasure Hunt Event: Best Teams and All Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Underground Treasure Hunt event is now live in Honkai Star Rail alongside Kafka’s banner and Luka’s debut, and it’s a great way to stock up on Stellar Jades to pull both of the new characters. This event is also a perfect way to spend some time getting used to their kits and abilities since they’re available as trial characters for some of the Ruins that you’ll be exploring during this event. Here’s everything you need to know about the Underground Treasure Hunt event, including the best teams to knock those challenges out and earn all possible rewards.

Honkai Star Rail Underground Treasure Hunt Event Schedule

The Underground Treasure Hunt event will run for two and a half weeks, starting on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM server time and ending on Monday, August 28 at 3:59 AM server time. Basically, the event starts when Kafka releases and ends on the last weekly reset of August. That’s plenty of time to get all of the rewards for this event since there are only 5 Ruins to explore and they don’t take that long to complete.

How Does Underground Treasure Hunt Work?

Underground Treasure Hunt takes place on a board of tiles that will reveal resources, stat upgrades, or enemies when you flip them. Flipping a tile costs Stamina, but you can restore Stamina by finding special items as you progress through the Ruins.

Each Ruin has multiple floors, and reaching the bottom floor will net you the best rewards. If enemies appear, you’ll have to defeat them with the team you’ve chosen to bring since enemies lock down nearby tiles and prevent progression. Trust me, it’s much more simple than it looks at first.

Once you finish the Surface exploration for a Ruin, you’ll be able to try a harder version of it called Deep exploration. All of the stat-boosting items that you collect during your Surface level run will carry over to your Deep exploration run, so it’s possible to start Deep exploration with significantly buffed ATK, CRIT, and HP.

Best Teams for Underground Treasure Hunt

Each Ruin provides you with two trial characters, and you should always use these unless you have maxed out characters that have the recommended elements for that Ruin. For example, the first Ruin lets you use newcomers Kafka and Luka, and they’re the perfect pair for that level.

Team compositions don’t matter that much for Surface Exploration, but things will get tougher in Deep Exploration. Make sure you bring a healer or shielder to keep your team alive.

Ruin 1

For the first Ruin, Kafka and Luka are the key. Take them since they’re free trial characters. To support them, take Bailu or Natasha to heal and then add Yukong or Tingyun to buff their damage. To recap, here’s who you should bring to conquer Ruin 1.

Kafka (Trial)

Luka (Trial)

Bailu/Natasha (Healer)

Yukong/Tingyun (Buffer)

March 7th also works as a replacement for Bailu or Natasha if you’d rather shield your allies instead of healing them. Basically, just let Kafka and Luka do the work here and try to keep them alive. You’ll find new allies like Sampo and Serval as you explore Ruin 1, but they’re not really useful here. Just make sure to explore additional tiles for Stamina and HP if you’re running low and you’ll make it to the lowest floor easily.

For Deep Exploration, the same team also works. They should perform even better if you collected as many stat-boosting items as possible by flipping as many tiles as you can during your Surface Exploration run. For example, my team had +90% DMG and +72% DoT boosts for our Deep Exploration run of Ruin 1. Since DoT boosts are so powerful, maybe consider swapping Yukong or Tingyun out for someone like Serval or Sampo who specialize in damage over time.

Ruin 2

For Ruin 2, you get Silver Wolf and Sushang as trial characters. The same strategy applies here, take them unless you already have higher-level versions of them on your roster. Since Silver Wolf can apply elemental weaknesses to enemies, your chosen elements don’t matter as much here. Here’s the best team for Ruin 2.

Silver Wolf (Trial)

Sushang (Trial)

Bailu/Natasha (Healer)

Seele/Blade/Hook (DPS)

Since Silver Wolf is available as a trial character to everyone for this Ruin, that opens up our team-building strategies significantly. Keeping Bailu or Natasha around for healing is a great idea as always, but our fourth slot can be used for an additional DPS character like Seele, Blade, or Hook since Silver Wolf can ensure they can inflict Weakness Break.

Plus, they match the bosses’ weaknesses to Wind, Quantum, and Fire. Matching weaknesses is incredibly important for Ruin 2, since you’ll be collecting ATK and Break Effect Boost stat increases for your Deep Exploration run.

Ruin 3

This Ruin will become available on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Ruin 4

This Ruin will become available on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Ruin 5

This Ruin will become available on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Underground Treasure Hunt Rewards

Each Ruin has its own set of challenges just like most Honkai Star Rail events. There are 200 Stellar Jades available per Ruin, so you can get 1000 total Stellar Jades for completing this event.

The other main rewards are Nihility upgrade materials — perfect for Kafka — and Relic crafting materials. If you reach Deep Exploration level 2 for all 5 Ruins (not hard at all), you’ll get a Self-Modeling Resin to help you craft Relics. There’s also a new Chat Box to earn if you complete Ruin 5.

In total, here’s everything you can earn from the Underground Treasure Hunt event in Honkai Star Rail.

1000 Stellar Jade

1 Track of Destiny

1 Self-Modeling Resin

60 Traveler’s Guides

18 Obsidian of Obsession

69 Obsidian of Desolation

600,000 Credits

Where’s the Rabbit? Chat Box

Remember, you have until Monday, August 28 at 3:59 AM server time to complete the event and claim these rewards.

