Hood: Outlaws and Legends – Is it Single Player?

Hood: Outlaws and Legends officially hit the shelves today, and a lot of players are already wondering if there is any single player mode in the game. This popular new PvPvE title pits two teams against the AI, and against themselves as well, with goal to steal the Chest from the Sheriff and extract it to their respective Hideout. Gold is earned, and then you choose to keep it all for yourself, or to share it to the ‘poor’. The concept is great for an arena game, but can you actually start some heist runs alone, without the competitive aspect amongst two teams? Let’s find out.

Is there a single player mode in Hood: Outlaws and Legends?

After you start a heist, you and three other real-life players join forces to try and steal the Chest from the state. In the meantime, another four players are spawned into the map, with the same goal. The one who ‘wins’, is the team that manages to extract the most gold out of that chest.

In order to actually reach the Chest, you first need to steal the key from the Sheriff and then look for the Vault that houses it. You and your fellow party members then carry that box to the extraction point, and try to extract it to your own Hideout without letting the enemy team do the same to their own.

Which brings us to the question at hand. Can you do all of that by yourself? If you are looking for the short answer, no you can’t. Hood: Outlaws and Legends is at its core a multiplayer game, like other similar IPs in the likes of Dead by Daylight and so on. It is a competitive PvPvE game, with focus on overcoming the enemy team, hence why there isn’t a single player mode.

That said, there are some things you can do by yourself. There is a training area in your Hideout, which you can take advantage of and train with your characters, and there is also a pure PvE mode, that simply throws you into any of the available maps, by yourself. You don’t have any objectives or any teams to worry about, and there isn’t any goal as well. It’s a ‘virtual’ stage to test everything you’ve learned and try to keeps notes of the map’s layout. You can traverse the field to lean its nooks and crannies and also practice your combat abilities with NPC enemies. Whenever you are ready, quit this zone and jump to the regular matchmaking, against other people.

In conclusion, are there any single player activities you can do? Yes, there are. Can you actually play the regular game as a single player though? No, you can’t. Which is the case for now, since the game was just released. Who knows what the future holds, and with time, we may even see some single player mode or even campaign to emerge for Hood: Outlaws and Legends.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.