Update 1.5 has arrived for Hood Outlaws and Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. In the latest update, players will find changes to a few different areas in Hood Outlaws and Legends. This includes updates to trophies, some slight combat changes and some fixes for the user interface of the game. Update 1.5 also comes with a few new map, called Mountain. Here’s everything new with Hood Outlaws & Legends update 1.5.

Hood Outlaws and Legends Update 1.5 Patch Notes

Mountain Map Added

Trophies

Players that have reached the requirements for the following achievements without them unlocking properly will now unlock them when they complete a match.

…A ballad unfolds

The Ballad Ends

Heroic Deeds

Merrymen

Combat

Robin and Marianne should no longer be obstructed when aiming between narrow lines of sight, such as crenelations.

UI

A few lines on experience rewards now appear correctly translated in the post-match screen.

[Steam] Added label for EGS friends on the invite screen

As you can see, this latest update for Hood Outlaws and Legends is going to be all about that new map. While the map is rolling out there is a limited time feature in the game that will increase the odds of your heist taking place on the Mountain Map. Alongside that, players that did meet the requirements for the mentioned trophies will unlock the achievements to fix a bug that was preventing that.

In the next patch for Hood Outlaws and Legends the developers say they will be focusing on balancing the game as well as introduce in-game community events.

Hood Outlaws and Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Hood Outlaws and Legends Forum.