Update 1.6 has arrived for Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

In regards to gameplay adjustments, update 1.6 is the biggest one yet as the team behind the new IP claims. Lots of character changes and improvements are being added and one major focus this time around was balancing. As a result, expect a multitude of changes to the available characters and some tweaked combat elements. Everything can be found below, in the official patch notes list.

Hood Outlaws and Legends Update 1.6 Patch Notes

General fixes

Melee targeting improvements, melee attacks without Lock-On are now easier to hit, target prioritization is improved (especially for sprinting attacks and Tooke’s heavy attack)

Melee attacks on crouched enemies should now hit more consistently.

Tree branches and leaves collisions on Outpost fixed so they don’t block arrows/bolts

A new option called “Assassination Camera” allows players to disable the takedown mini-cutscenes

Temporary community events and rewards are now displayed in the game

Character balance changes

Marianne

Aiming now requires stamina and halts stamina regeneration.

Roving Rogue reworked: Previously with the perk Marianne would pick up 2 bolts from a single bolt in the environment, with her bolts having a 25% chance to break on impact. Now with the perk Marianne picks up 1 bolt from a single bolt in the environment, but her bolts no longer break on impact

Increased the delay between the moment Marianne aims and is able to fire, effectively removing Quick Shots.

Smoke Bomb now affects AI in a smaller radius.

John

Surging Smash no longer kills Tooke in a single hit.

Surging Smash no longer removes Stamina for performing Light Attacks while sprinting.

John is now able to use Wrath to cancel assassination attempts on his life.

John is now unable to be assassinated when under the effects of Wrath. He still remains vulnerable to the Sheriff.

John’s sprint attack is now less generous in terms of hit detection

Tooke

Heavy Attack no longer collides with friendly characters

Healing Gas no longer affects AI negatively.

Poison Gas now affects AI in a smaller radius.

Poison Gas no longer hides the player from the Sheriff; other guards are still affected.

Robin

Aiming now requires stamina and halts stamina regeneration.

The flashbang’s inflicted stamina penalty increased

The flashbang is now more effective, removing UI elements such as the minimap for characters that are affected

The flashbang removes lock on, and prevents affected character from locking on for the effect’s duration

Smoke Bomb Changes

A person inside a Smoke Bomb’s effect :

Is unable to see UI overheads for clients outside the smoke (Health / Tag Icons)

Is no longer tagged by clients outside the smoke

Is no longer displayed on the enemy’s minimap/map A person outside a Smoke Bomb’s effect : – Is unable to see overheads for clients that are inside the smoke (Health / Tag Icons)

Is unable to tag and see tags for clients inside the smoke – Is unable to see enemies inside the smoke on the minimap/map

Locking on targets that are inside a Smoke Bomb’s effect now requires the client to be much closer to be able to do so.

When two (or more) clients are inside the smoke and sufficiently close from each other, they will be able to see each other’s UI overheads (health bar / tag icons)

BUG FIXES

Fixed a rare PC crash after Alt-Tab while in Full Screen mode

Fixed a rare PS4 crash when launching a heist on the Coastal map

Fixed a rare PS4 crash when trying to find a match in Training mode

Fixed a rare PS4 crash when joining a squad 20+ times

Fixed other rare crashes

Various localization fixes

Various UI fixes

Fixed network error [EN-800] on PS4/PS5

Fixed a bug when muting another player from the map could cause one player to stop their movement while the map is open

Fixed a bug with players get stuck on the map UI after muting another player

Fixed an invitation bug when players remained in their HUB after being invited

Fixed Flash bombs resetting Robin/Marianne arrow/bolt charge

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at the rest of our guides right here.