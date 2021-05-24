Update 1.3 has arrived for Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends may have had a rocky start, but with each new update the team provides fixes and changes that the community keeps asking for. Given the amount of work they put the past few weeks the game is out, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is shaping out to be a niche but enjoyable multiplayer experience. With this update 1.3, we see a tons of fixes for pretty much every aspect of the game, alongside some balancing tweaks and matchmaking improvements.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Matchmaking

Fixed matchmaking issues linked to ping information on consoles (improves matchmaking times somewhat across the board).

Performance

Fixed FPS drop when opening map

Balancing

Marianne’s shroud ability now removes Tooke’s instinct tag highlight

Controllers

Increased controller stick sensitivity

Controller stick sensitivity set to 4 by default, instead of 2

Fixed controller stick sensitivity setting numbers missing

Crashes and blocker bugs

Fixed game becoming unresponsive when players pressed Square/X or T on PC to open the map

Fixed black screen on match start

Voice chat

Fixed push to talk button not being possible to rebind

Fixed players remaining in the voice chat of previous game when entering their hideout

Fixed a remapped push to talk buttons not working in lobby or respawn screen

Fixed the push to talk button getting stuck as if pressed in during the end of match screen

Fixed voice chat cutting out when using push to talk when the respawn map appears

Fixed push to talk not working in the End of Match screen unless you used the Y key, even if remapped

UI/ HUD

Changed party leader’s name to “Leader” instead of “Host” because servers are dedicated

Corrected account name position in post-match screen so they don’t flow off-screen

Fixed Huntingdon appearing for both teams and player names missing when opening up the map screen

Fixed certain UI elements being visible through the map when it was open

Fixed the taskbar icon for the game not matching the Steam/Epic icon

Tutorial

In the tutorial, fixed the map opening up automatically when switching character

Fixed audio cutting out/slowing down after being idle for approximately 20 minutes in the tutorial

Fixed a bug during the tutorial that made the vault door unable to be opened if Marianne dropped the key at the vault door

Keybindings

Fixed the icon for mouse button 4 and 5 being the wrong way around when remapping keys

Other bug fixes

Fixed the map not appearing on the respawn screen, causing the player to be unable to open the map upon respawning

Fixed the Sheriff falling through map and disappearing at a certain spot

Fixed the Vault Door on Marshland looking like it was closed when it was open

Fixed the camera getting stuck on the extraction point when the player respawns on Citadel

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at the rest of our guides right here.