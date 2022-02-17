Horizon Forbidden West: Every Door Code in the Game

Horizon Forbidden West contains many locked doors that require codes to unlock. These doors aren’t especially common, but you will encounter quite a few of them if you’re exploring old-world Relic Ruins scattered throughout the Forbidden West. Many of these require you to solve small puzzles in order to obtain the door codes, but if you already know the code ahead of time, you can just ignore the puzzle and open the door without any issues. Here are all the door codes that you’ll need throughout your journey in Horizon Forbidden West.

All Horizon Forbidden West Door Codes

There are 12 door codes in Horizon Forbidden West, and each of them is listed below.

Death’s Door (Main Quest) – 7482

7482 Cradle of Echoes (Main Quest) – 237

237 Forbidden Legacy #1 (Side Quest) – 1020243

1020243 Forbidden Legacy #2 (Side Quest) – 4020625

4020625 Nights of Lights (Side Quest)/Relic Ruins: Hidden Ember – 739135

739135 Relic Ruins: The Daunt – 1705

1705 Relic Ruins: No Man’s Land – 2204

2204 Relic Ruins: Restless Weald – 1923

1923 Relic Ruins: Isle of Spires (7th Floor) – 2109

2109 Relic Ruins: Isle of Spires (9th Floor) – 109

109 Relic Ruins: Isle of Spires (6th Floor) – 2109109

2109109 The Base – 9626118

If you’d rather do things the old-fashioned way and find the door codes yourself, then they can usually be obtained from data logs near the locked doors. All you have to do is scan them with your Focus and then read them in the menu. You’ll usually have to skim through a bunch of fluff in order to find the code, but the digits should be easy enough to spot.

That’s all you need to know about door codes in Horizon Forbidden West. If you’re still on the fence about checking out Aloy’s second adventure, then check out our Horizon Forbidden West review. We praised just about every aspect of the game, saying “Horizon Forbidden West is a bigger, better game than the original in nearly every way. With tons of engaging side content, a wide array of beautiful biomes to explore, and multiple threatening new machines to take on, there’s a lot to see and do in the Forbidden West.”

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022