Horizon Forbidden West Graphics Modes Explained: Resolution vs. Performance

There are two graphics modes to choose between in Horizon Forbidden West, but which of the two modes is best? Like many PlayStation 5 games, Horizon Forbidden West features a Resolution mode and a Performance mode, with one offering a sharp resolution and the other offering a fast framerate. Unfortunately, the game’s settings menu is not very descriptive when it comes to these modes, so it’s hard to know exactly what each one sacrifices to achieve its intended effect. Here are all the details you need to know about Horizon Forbidden West’s graphics modes.

Horizon Forbidden West: Resolution vs. Performance Mode Differences

There are two graphics modes in Horizon Forbidden West: Favor Resolution and Favor Performance. The former prioritizes images quality while the latter allows for a higher framerate. Here are the exact details for each mode.

Favor Resolution: Native 4K resolution (2160p) at 30 FPS

Native 4K resolution (2160p) at 30 FPS Favor Performance: 1800p resolution with checkerboard rendering targeting 60 FPS

Basically, the Resolution mode gets you a native 4K with a locked 30 FPS, while choosing the Performance mode doubles the framerate to 60 FPS at the cost of resolution. Both modes provide a stellar experience, so the best mode between the two comes down to personal preference.

If you absolutely want to get the most out of your PS5 console and see what the machine is capable of right now, then Favor Resolution is the way to go. Horizon Forbidden West is arguably the best-looking game the system has to offer at the moment, and Favor Resolution mode will ensure you get the best possible image quality throughout your entire journey.

If you care more about framerate and want a smoother gameplay experience, however, then you should choose Favor Performance. The lowered resolution of 1800p really isn’t that much lower than native 4K, and the resolution drop is not super noticeable during gameplay. Being able to play at 60 FPS, especially in a game that looks this good, is a great time.

Thankfully, you can swap between the two at any time in the game’s options menu, so feel free to switch back and forth between the two to see which one you prefer. Also, all menus run at 60 FPS in both modes, which is a nice touch.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022