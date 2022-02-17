Horizon Forbidden West allows players to use dye to customize their armor and equipment, but it’s not incredibly clear from the get-go exactly how you’re supposed to actually use the dyes. Thankfully, using dye to color your armor is a very inexpensive and straightforward process once you know where to go. Not every dye color can be applied to every armor piece unfortunately, but each outfit still has plenty of colors to choose from. Here’s everything you need to know about dye in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Dye Armor in Horizon Forbidden West

To customize your armor with dye in Horizon Forbidden West, all you have to do is visit a Dyer in any major settlement. They’re marked on the map with a small mortar and pestle icon and can usually be found next to Stitchers (outfit vendors). The first Dyer that most players will encounter on their journey through the Forbidden West is in Plainsong, the main home of the Utaru tribe.

You will arrive in Plainsong very early in the game shortly after entering the Forbidden West, so you won’t have to wait too long to use the dyes that you’ve collected. Some dyes cannot be used on certain outfits, however, so you may not be able to use that new shade of blue on your favorite armor set. The game will show all available colors for an armor set once you’re in the dye menu though, so you don’t have to keep track of anything yourself.

How to Unlock New Dye Colors

To get more dyes, you have to find the plants used to make them. Dye flowers are almost always found on cliffsides, so you’ll need to do some climbing in order to reach them. You can see them if you scan with your focus, which you’ll need to do anyway to see any potential handholds for climbing. Just collect any plants you come across while climbing and you’ll have no shortage of dyes to choose from.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022