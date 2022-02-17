Horizon Forbidden West: How to Override Shining Wastes Tallneck

Tallnecks are used to reveal new areas of the map in Horizon Forbidden West, but the one in the Shining Wastes region is seemingly inaccessible when you first reach it. When you first come across it, Aloy will mention that she cannot currently override this Tallneck, so how are you supposed to reach it? The Tallneck is even marked on the map with a lock icon after being discovered, so many players are wondering how exactly they’re meant to override it. Thankfully, the solution is simple. Here’s how to climb and override the Shining Wastes Tallneck in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Override the Shining Wastes Tallneck in Horizon Forbidden West

The Tallneck in the Shining Wastes cannot be overridden when you first find it. This Tallneck will be automatically overridden in a late-game main story quest called The Wings of the Ten. This quest takes place just before the end of Horizon Forbidden West. This story quest unlocks a new ability that will allow Aloy to reach the top of the Tallneck, so you cannot access this Tallneck before then.

This is an odd decision, but at least the rest of the Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West can be overridden as soon as you encounter them. Just like in the first game, they’re spread evenly across the Forbidden West and will reveal undiscovered locations and landmarks in their respective regions as long as you can reach the top and override them.

There are six of them overall, and following the main story will take you to all of them eventually. You can also venture further into the Forbidden West and ignore the main story, finding all the Tallnecks and other optional activities early.

The Tallnecks are one of the best parts of Horizon Forbidden West, as we mentioned in our review of the game. Regarding the Tallnecks and the other side content in Horizon Forbidden West, we said “Each one feels unique, and the twists that you encounter with each one keep them from feeling like cookie-cutter content.” The side content is Horizon Forbidden West is some of the best stuff in the entire game, so be sure not to miss out on any of it.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.