Bitlife is one of the most downloaded games on mobile app stores for a good reason. The mobile game lets you take an adventure like no other by offering you endless actions your character will go through. In Bitlife, players can be from a firefighter to a lawyer as fast as they can, and in this article, we will show you how to complete the Phantom Flipper Challenge, so get ready to exorcise some spirits.

How Do You Complete the Phantom Flipper Challenge in Bitlife

To complete the Phantom Flipper Challenge in Bitlife, players will have to follow the next steps:

Become an exorcist.

Buy +10 haunted properties.

Exorcise +10 spirits.

Earn $5 million in profits by flipping haunted properties.

Live in a haunted mansion.

These are all the steps players will have to take to complete the Phantom Flipper challenge in Bitlife. Currently, this game has around 10 million downloads on the Google Play store alone and almost a million four-star reviews. Showing the game’s popularity and quality.

Unlike other popular jobs, to become an exorcist, players do not need a college or university degree, so players can start looking at the job section of the game and apply for it. To complete this challenge, players will need to buy many houses. So players should start saving money as soon as they can to buy their first home quickly. If for some reason, players do not see a home they can afford, they can always keep working until they save enough money to buy the cheapest house available and start flipping properties.

Besides getting enough money to start flipping houses, players will have to be careful when exorcising spirits. Taking the wrong turn can be harmful to the player’s health and, in the worst case, deadly.

Bitlife is one of the few games out there that lets players experience all the stages of life, going from being a child to an adult with a career and tasks to do.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022