How To Become A Famous Porn Star in Bitlife

If you’re looking to tackle a risky business in BitLife, you’re going to need to know what you’re going to have to accomplish to become a Famous Porn Star. You read that right, you’re going to need to rise through the ranks and become the best in the business to accomplish this challenge quickly and easily.

However, this could be a bit of a tricky task if you’re not sure where to start, so let’s get started and find out what you’ll need to accomplish to become the most famous Porn Star in all the land.

What To Do To Complete The “Rising Star” Challenge In BitLife

If you’re looking to knock out this challenge, you’ll need to accomplish the following tasks:

Become a famous Porn Star

Be famous for 10+ Years

Land a leading role in a film

Receive a Bitcademy Award for a leading role.

Create a character of your choice, and make sure that you’re focusing on the Look Stat. You’ll need to have something over 80-90 to make it into the industry, so continue to recreate your character until you hit this statistic.

As you work up to the age of 18, make sure that you’re taking care of your body. Work out, go get tanned up a bit, and make sure that you’re always looking good. Anything that can keep you fit and trim, as well as just looking great will help you achieve this goal faster than you can imagine.

Once you hit the age of 18, you’ll want to check the Jobs section and find out if Porn Star is available to sign up for. You’ll be able to close the window and check again if it doesn’t show up the first time, so keep spamming that until you find your dream job. Once you have signed on for your new career, you’ll just need to keep up with yourself to keep in the limelight.

Being able to utilize Social Media will allow you to grow your influence and continue to grow in the field. Make sure that you’re using the Work Harder option, as well as how many hours you’ll be willing to work a day to continue to spread yourself further in the industry. You’ll need to keep engaging with your audience to make this happen, and the next thing you know, you’ll have this task accomplished!

After you have grown out of your Adult Film Star role, you’ll be ready to start working in the big leagues. Work with a Talent Agent to try your hand at getting a role, or check in the Audition Listing to see if you can land a small role as an extra or a leading role in a small film.

After you have gotten into the regular film industry, keep working on your Acting Ability. This way, you’ll be able to work towards landing the lead role in a big film and gain plenty of fans in the process. As long as you’ve pumped time into your acting skills, you should be able to land a Bitcademy Award for your leading role.

BitLife is available now on Mobile Devices.