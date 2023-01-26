Valorant is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most popular competitive titles in the market, with millions of players logging in every day in order to climb the ranks and make their name known. With that said, as we all know, it never hurts to be too careful in online games, especially regarding your account’s overall security. But how can you enable Two-Factor Authentication in Valorant? Now, in order to help you add another layer of security to your account, here’s how to turn on Two-Factor Authentication in Riot Games’ Valorant.

How do You Turn on Two-Factor Authentication in Valorant?

You can turn on two-factor authentication in Valorant by, first of all, heading to the official Riot Games account page and then logging in using your assigned credentials. Once you do that, scroll down until you reach the Two-Factor Authentication tab, where you will then be met with two different options depending on whether or not your previously verified your e-mail address.

With that said, If you still haven’t verified your e-mail, you will be able to do it and enable the new authentication process at the same time by heading to the card and then clicking on Enable. After you do that, an e-mail from Riot Games featuring the option to Enable Two-Factor Authentication will have been sent to your registered e-mail. To turn on the new authentication, method, just click on it.

If you have already verified your email, however, you will be able to enable Two-Factor Authentication by heading to the tab and then selecting Resend email, which will also prompt you to receive the e-mail from Riot allowing you to enable the function.

To recap, here’s how to turn on Two-Factor Authentication in Valorant:

Head to your Riot account page.

Scroll down until you find the Two-Factor Authentication tab.

Select either Enable (unverified e-mail address) or Resend email.

Head to your registered e-mail.

Open the new e-mail from Riot Games.

Select Enable Two-Factor Authentication to enable the function.

You can currently play Valorant exclusively on PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023