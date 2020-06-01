Xenoblade Chronicles is a massive RPG, and the brand-new Definitive Edition released on Nintendo Switch adds several hours of new content to the game. The main story already takes a while to complete, but side quests and optional content can drag your total playtime well over 100 hours. Not only that, but the new Future Connected epilogue chapter adds a significant amount of new content on top of the already lengthy campaign. This is how long Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition takes to beat, including the runtime for the all-new Future Connected epilogue.

How Long is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition?

The main story of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition takes around 60-70 hours to complete. If you rush and prioritize the main story, ignoring most of the side quests, then you can get this number down to around 40 hours or so, but Xenoblade Chronicles is a game that rewards you for exploring and taking your time. If you do some side quests and optional content along the way, your final playtime can reach upwards of 100 hours. However, if you decide to do everything Xenoblade Chronicles has to offer, you can spend 150 hours or more with the game. There are a lot of side quests, achievements, and optional monsters in Xenoblade Chronicles, and it will take quite some time to finish them all.

How Long is Future Connected?

Future Connected is the new bonus epilogue chapter added to the game in the Definitive Edition, and you can finish it in 10-20 hours. If you rush and prioritize the main story, you can get through Future Connected in 10-12 hours, but doing the side quests and optional content that the bonus chapter has to offer can bring your total playtime to around 20 hours or more.

For more on Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, check out our Heart-to-Heart guide, which includes all locations and answers, or our weather guide, which details how to change the weather to get unique monsters to spawn. Also check out our full chapter list of every chapter in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

- This article was updated on:June 1st, 2020