How Long Is God of War Ragnarok? Full Playtime Explained

God of War Ragnarök is coming in hot in November, but will it be beatable in one weekend?

God of War Ragnarok is almost here, finally marking the release of the greatest singular reason to have a PlayStation in many cases. With such an excellent release incoming, fans are excited to see how Kratos’ adventures among Norse mythological characters conclude, along with what they can expect. While you may have seen glimpses of gameplay or characters to feature in the title, you might be wondering how much of your time you’ll need to set aside for a full playthrough of the game. How long is God of War Ragnarok, for a full playthrough of the story?

How Long Is a Playthrough of God of War Ragnarok?

A full playthrough of God of War Ragnarök will take players 20 hours for the main story. It will take an additional 20 hours, for a total of 40, if they play with all the side quests, give or take. Given how developer Santa Monica Studio has performed with all of the previous games in the series, particularly the 2018 release, this will be full of substantial content to enjoy as thoroughly as possible. This game will make its prequel seem short in comparison, which, in fairness, it was, and stand as the beefiest of all of the God of War games.

God of War Ragnarök will stand as the conclusion to the Norse era for the series and will feature the typical brutal and exciting action worthy of a God of War title. For players without a PlayStation 4 or 5, you may have to wait, but given PlayStation’s recent pattern of releases of their exclusives to PC later on, there’s always hope. But this will undoubtedly be a very exciting release for PlayStation players.

God of War Ragnarök will release on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2022