How long is Sackboy: A Big Adventure? Sackboy finally has a starring role in his own dedicated platformer, and this adventure will last you quite a while. Unlike the PS5 pack-in platformer Astro’s Playroom, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a fully-fledged game that can keep you busy for quite some time. It’s a blast with friends, and there are even some challenges that will extend your playtime beyond the normal amount if you’re looking for more LittleBigPlanet goodness. Here’s how long it takes to beat Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is roughly 10-15 hours long. If you play the optional multiplayer levels or try your hand at the Knitted Knight Trials, then your playtime can extend from anywhere to 20-30 hours.

You can absolutely just blast through the main levels and be done with the game in a dozen hours, but there is a lot of optional content and secret levels to discover if you take your time. Finding all the Dreamer Orbs and stocking up on Collectabells so you can purchase new outfits will keep you busy for hours, so there’s a lot to see and do in Craftworld if you want to keep playing once the credits roll.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game features a free PS5 upgrade if you purchase the PS4 version, and the ability to transfer saves between the two platforms is coming before the end of the year.