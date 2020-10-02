How long does it take to beat Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time? Crash is finally back with the first continuation of the original trilogy in quite some time. Crash 4 picks up where Crash Bandicoot: Warped left off, bringing back all the classic Crash Bandicoot gameplay but wrapped in a sleek modern container. Crash 4 turned out way better than we expected, and those hours can really fly by when your smashing crates and collecting wumpa fruit. However, Crash’s latest adventure won’t take you too long if you just focus on the main levels. Here’s how long it takes to beat Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

How Long is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time?

Crash Bandicoot 4 is roughly 8 hours long. Your final playtime will depend on your skill level and how many optional challenges you attempt. There are 43 main levels required to finish the game, but you can play Flashback levels and N. Verted levels for additional challenges. If you want to 100% complete Crash 4, you’re looking at a final playtime closer to 20 hours or more.

Attempting the optional N. Verted levels and Flashback levels can really ramp up your playtime. The N. Verted levels are mirror versions of levels you’ve already played, meaning you can essentially play through the whole game a second time with mirrored levels. The Flashback levels, however, will most likely take you even longer. These are incredibly challenging levels that will test even the toughest Crash veterans. You can only unlock them by finding hidden Flashback Tapes within certain levels without dying a single time. Once you find them, you’ll unlock an old-school hard level, and there are 21 in total.