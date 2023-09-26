How Long to Wait for Songbird’s Call in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty | The Killing Moon Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has a few sections where you will have to wait for a call from another character and waiting on Songbird’s call in The Killing Moon is one of those. It can be useful to know just how long you actually have to stick around to receive a call but sometimes I have found it isn’t as simple as that. This article will take you through how long you have to wait/what you have to do for Songbird to call in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

When Does Songbird Call You in The Killing Moon Quest for Phantom Liberty

I personally have found that there doesn’t seem to be an exact wait time in terms of hours before Songbird calls. I waited for a few in-game weeks and my colleague also did the same with no call to be had, it feels like a roulette trying to guess the wait time. Instead, what I found works for receiving a call is just playing through different gigs and activities (just a few) then eventually you will get a call.

The first call you will get is from Reed after you effectively betrayed him by making the choice to side with Songbird. Once you go through the dialogue, simply go back to completing various other activities, and then you will get a call from So Mi to go and meet her at a particular location. Travel to the marker marker and you will be ready to start the main section of the quest.

Does it Matter What You Say On the Phone With Reed in The Killing Moon?

No, you can choose whatever options you would like on the phone call with Reed as it does not matter either way. There are other sections (later on in The Killing Moon quest) where you want to be more careful with your dialogue options but at this stage, it is just Reed threatening to find both you and Songbird.

Now that you know how long to wait for Songbird to call in Phantom Liberty, you can get back into the game and help So Mi even more.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023