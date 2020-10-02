Game Guides

How many levels are in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time? Crash is finally back with a new full-length adventure, marking the first traditional mainline game in the series in quite some time. A sequel following the runaway success of the N. Sane Trilogy was inevitable, but Crash Bandicoot 4 turned out much better than anyone could have anticipated. Crash 4 is filled to the brim with content, boasting an impressive number of story missions and optional challenges for confident players to master. Here’s how many levels are in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

How Many Levels Are in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time?

There are 43 main levels in Crash Bandicoot 4, but there are multiple optional missions to play that can greatly extend your playtime. On top of the 43 main levels, there are 43 N. Verted levels and 21 Flashback levels, bringing the grand total of Crash Bandicoot 4 levels to 107.

If you want to beat the game as soon as possible, you only need to beat the 43 main levels. The other levels offer interesting challenges, however, and you’ll need to finish them if you want to 100% complete the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Level List

Here’s a list of all 43 main levels in the game.

  1. Rude Awakening
  2. N.Sanity Peak
  3. A Real Grind
  4. Crash Compactor
  5. Hit The Road
  6. Truck Stopped
  7. Stage Dive
  8. Booty Calls
  9. Thar He Blows!
  10. Hook, Line, And Sinker
  11. Jetboard Jetty
  12. Give It a Spin
  13. Potion Commotion
  14. Draggin’ On
  15. Off-Balance
  16. Trouble Brewing
  17. Off Beat
  18. Home Cookin’
  19. Run It Bayou
  20. No Dillo Dallying
  21. Snow Way Out
  22. Ship Happens
  23. Stay Frosty
  24. Bears Repeating
  25. Building Bridges
  26. 4th Time’s A Charm
  27. Blast To The Past
  28. Fossil Fueled
  29. Dino Dash
  30. Rock Blocked
  31. Out For Launch
  32. Shipping Error
  33. Stowing Away
  34. Crash Landed
  35. A Hole in Space
  36. Food Run
  37. Rush Hour
  38. The Crate Escape
  39. Nitro Processing
  40. Toxic Tunnels
  41. Cortex Castle
  42. Seeing Double
  43. The Past Unmasked

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on PS4 and Xbox One.

