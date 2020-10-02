How many levels are in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time? Crash is finally back with a new full-length adventure, marking the first traditional mainline game in the series in quite some time. A sequel following the runaway success of the N. Sane Trilogy was inevitable, but Crash Bandicoot 4 turned out much better than anyone could have anticipated. Crash 4 is filled to the brim with content, boasting an impressive number of story missions and optional challenges for confident players to master. Here’s how many levels are in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

How Many Levels Are in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time?

There are 43 main levels in Crash Bandicoot 4, but there are multiple optional missions to play that can greatly extend your playtime. On top of the 43 main levels, there are 43 N. Verted levels and 21 Flashback levels, bringing the grand total of Crash Bandicoot 4 levels to 107.

If you want to beat the game as soon as possible, you only need to beat the 43 main levels. The other levels offer interesting challenges, however, and you’ll need to finish them if you want to 100% complete the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Level List

Here’s a list of all 43 main levels in the game.

Rude Awakening N.Sanity Peak A Real Grind Crash Compactor Hit The Road Truck Stopped Stage Dive Booty Calls Thar He Blows! Hook, Line, And Sinker Jetboard Jetty Give It a Spin Potion Commotion Draggin’ On Off-Balance Trouble Brewing Off Beat Home Cookin’ Run It Bayou No Dillo Dallying Snow Way Out Ship Happens Stay Frosty Bears Repeating Building Bridges 4th Time’s A Charm Blast To The Past Fossil Fueled Dino Dash Rock Blocked Out For Launch Shipping Error Stowing Away Crash Landed A Hole in Space Food Run Rush Hour The Crate Escape Nitro Processing Toxic Tunnels Cortex Castle Seeing Double The Past Unmasked

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on PS4 and Xbox One.