How Many Missions Are in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

While its predecessor may not have had a singleplayer campaign, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features an exciting story centered around a mysterious Russian spy known only as Perseus. The game is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops, and returning characters Woods, Mason, and Hudson must team up with series newcomer Russel Adler to track down Perseus at all costs. The campaign isn’t incredibly long, but it does have a suite of varied missions. Here’s a list of all the missions in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. There are potential spoilers below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mission List

There are 16 main missions in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and each of them is listed below.

Nowhere Left to Run CIA Safehouse E9 Fracture Jaw East Berlin Briefing Brick in the Wall Redlight, Greenlight Echoes of a Cold War Lubyanka Briefing Desperate Measures Cuba Briefing End of the Line Interrogation Break on Through Identity Crisis The Final Countdown Ashes to Ashes

The final mission of the campaign can be either Ashes to Ashes or The Final Countdown depending on the choices you make throughout the story, so your first playthrough of the campaign will only have 15 missions in total. You can replay missions and make different decisions in order to unlock the full set of 16 missions, however.

The game also features two optional side missions, Operation Chaos and Operation Red Circus, although these are not required to complete the story. These missions have unique objectives that require you to gather evidence in other story missions and decipher secret codes. You can play them without solving the puzzles and cracking the codes, but things will play out differently if you go in with the right intel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.