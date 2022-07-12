How Much Space Does Genshin Impact Take? Genshin Impact File Size, Explained

If you’re in the market for a new PC or Smartphone and are an avid Genshin Impact player, you may need to make sure that your next device has enough space to handle this continuously-growing title. What started as a relatively small file size has since begun to swell with new characters, locations, and quests constantly being added to the game.

If you’re upgrading parts on your computer, or are planning on getting a new device, you’ll want to make sure that your specs are up to snuff, so you can handle adventuring in your home, or on the go. Here are all of the current file sizes for every version of Genshin Impact for all of your devices!

How Much Storage Does Genshin Impact Need On PC?

If you’re looking to start playing Genshin at home on your PC, you’re going to need around 30GB of Free Space. If you’re looking to get the best experience with the game, you’ll also want to match or exceed these specs on your PC:

Operating System Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i7 equivalent or higher Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB and higher DirectX 11

How Much Storage Does Genshin Impact Need On Android?

Thankfully, Genshin Impact on Android doesn’t require as much space as it does on a home PC. You’ll want to make sure that you have 8GB of Free Space on your device before you make the journey into this game. If you’re looking for the game to run as great as possible, aim for these specs on your next device:

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810, and above RAM 4 GB and above System Android 8.1 and above

How Much Storage Does Genshin Impact Need On iOS?

If you’re an Apple fan, you’ll also be able to take Genshin Impact for a spin on the go, as long as your device supports it. If you’re looking to add this game to your device, make sure that you have 8GB of Free Space available, as well as one of the following devices to ensure that you’ll be able to play Genshin Impact:

Supported Devices Supported iPhone Devices • iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone X

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone SE (2nd generation)

• iPhone 12 and above Supported iPad Devices • iPad Air (3rd generation)

• iPad mini (5th generation)

• iPad Pro (2nd generation) 12.9 inches

• iPad Pro (2nd generation) 10.5 inches

• iPad Pro (3rd generation) 11 inches

• iPad Pro (3rd generation) 12.9 inches

• iPad Pro (4th generation) 11 inches

• iPad Pro (4th generation) 12.9 inches

• iPad Pro (5th generation) and above OS iOS 9.0 and above

How Much Storage Does Genshin Impact Need On PlayStation 4 & 5?

If you’re looking to play Genshin Impact at home on a console, you’re going to need a PlayStation system for the time being, as the Xbox and Nintendo Switch ports of the game are still being worked on. If you are looking to load this game on your home console, you’ll need to free up around 30GB of Free Space to make sure that the game can load and play.

And that’s all there is to know about how much storage space Genshin Impact uses on any device! While Mobile devices may use the least in number, it may feel like more due to the storage space on your current device. Make sure that you’ve got space and you’re ready to venture out into a new world when you give Genshin Impact a try!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices.