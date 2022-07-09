How to Change Skins and Gliders in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact gives players the chance to explore the world of Teyvat as their favorite set of characters, part of an ever-growing roster. With that said, since the release of version 1.6, a selected number of characters have been getting alternative outfits, or skins, thus giving players the chance to change their appearance, in a way similar to how they can customize their Wind Glider. But how can you change skins in the game? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to make sure you are ready for the arrival of both Fischl and Diluc’s new skins, here’s how to change both skins and gliders on Genshin Impact.

How to Change Skins in Genshin Impact

You can change your character’s appearance in Genshin Impact by heading to the character selection screen, going to your selected character tab, and then opening the Dressing Room, which can be done by either clicking on its tab or pressing its respective button. Once there, you just need to select your desired skin amongst the ones available and then equip it.

To recap, here’s how to change skins in Genshin Impact:

Head to the character selection screen.

Select your desired character.

Head to the Dressing Room.

Select your desired outfit among the ones available.

Equip your desired outfit.

How to Change Gliders in Genshin Impact

Just like with the skins, you can change your glider by going to the character screen and then heading to the Dressing Room. Once there, you just need to head to Wind Glider and then select your desired one among the ones available. Once you do that, you just need to equip it and head out.

To recap, here’s how to change gliders in Genshin Impact:

Head to the character selection screen.

Select your desired character.

Head to the Dressing Room.

Head to Wind Glider.

Select your desired glider among the ones available.

Equip your desired glider.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.