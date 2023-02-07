How to Retake Sorting and Wand Quizzes in Wizarding World

If you’ve taken the Wizarding World Sorting Hat or Wand Quiz and disagree with Olivander or The Sorting Hat’s decision, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a Slytherin that’s accidentally been placed among the common mudbloods or the wand you’ve been given is a little too short, this guide explains how you can retake the House Sorting and Wand quizzes in Wizarding World — just in time for Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Retake the Sorting House Quiz in Wizarding World

You can retake the Sorting House Quiz and change your house once by downloading the Harry Potter Fan Club app on an Apple or Android device. Log in using your Wizarding World account, tap Profile, and tap your current house’s name. This will allow you to retake the quiz and potentially change house.

You can take the House Quiz as often as you like, but after the second time, the stubborn Sorting Hat won’t allow you to change your Wizarding World house, no matter how many times you exclaim that you’re a true Hufflepuff. The only way around this involves deleting and re-opening your Wizarding World account. You can find out how to delete your Wizarding World account further in this article.

If you are looking to join a specific house in Hogwarts legacy, you can do so at the beginning of the game using our guide on choosing your Hogwarts house. Remember, unlike the game’s difficulty, you cannot change your house once you’ve begun your journey.

How to Retake the Wand Ceremony in Wizarding World

They say the wand chooses the wizard, but there are definitely ways around that. You can retake the Wand Ceremony in the Harry Potter Fan Club app by tapping on your Profile and selecting your wand’s icon. You can then retake the quiz and discover a more suitable wand.

If you’ve linked your Wizarding World and Warner Bros. accounts, you’ll receive your chosen wand in Hogwarts Legacy. You can check out our guide on how to get the Elder Wand if you’d like to rock up to Hogwarts in style.

How to Delete your Wizarding World Account

To delete your Wizarding World account and retake those all-important quizzes, follow these steps:

Log in to your Wizarding World account and head to the Profile Settings section.

Scroll down to the Support section of the page.

section of the page. Click Delete your account.

Type in your password in both boxes and click Delete Account.

Once your account has been deleted, you can open a new account, retake your quizzes, and become the Ravenclaw you’re meant to be.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will release at a later date.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023