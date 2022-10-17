Diablo 2: Resurrected allows players to use a wide array of weapons and armor to face the hordes of hell, all of which can be customized and upgraded by making use of the right tools and materials. But, did you know that, among the customization options available, you can actually add sockets to both your weapons and armor, thus allowing them to be equipped with runes, gems, and powerful jewels? Now, in order to allow you to bring the most out of your gear, here’s how to Add sockets to both weapons and armor in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

it’s important to point out that the number of sockets each item can support will be directly related to its level and rarity, so keep that in mind.

How to Add Sockets to Weapons and Armor in Diablo 2: Resurrected

You can add sockets to items in Diablo 2: Resurrected in two distinct ways, by either utilizing the Horadric Cube or by completing the “Siege on Harrogath” quest and having Larzuk upgrade your desired item. It’s important to point out that, although the cube can be used without reservations, completing the quest will allow you to add sockets to a single item and will be a one-time-only affair.

How to Add Sockets With the Horadric Cube | How to Get the Horadric Cube in Diablo 2: Resurrected

After reaching the game’s second act, you will be able to unlock the Horadric Cube by heading to the third level of the Halls of the Dead dungeon, located in the Dry Hills area. Once there, you will be able to get the cube by defeating Bloodwitch the Wild and opening the Golden Chest she will be guarding.

With that said, once you get the cube, you will be able to add sockets to armor by transmuting the item together with one Tal Rune, one Thul Rune, and one Perfect Topaz. You will be able to add sockets to weapons, helms, and shields by replacing the Topaz with a Perfect Amethyst, Perfect Sapphire, and a Perfect Ruby respectively.

To recap, here are the recipes you need to use to add sockets through the Horadric Cube:

Add Sockets to Armor: Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Topaz

Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Topaz Add Sockets to Weapons: Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst

Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst Add Sockets to Helms: Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire

Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire Add Sockets to Shields: Selected item + 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Ruby

How to Complete the Siege on Harrogath Quest

You can trigger the Siege on Harrogath Quest in Diablo 2: Resurrected by talking to the barbarian blacksmith Larzuk during the game’s fifth act. The quest will be fairly straightforward and will consist of finding and killing Shenk the Overseer. But be advised, as the fight will be fierce. You will be able to find the enemy by heading to the final areas of Bloody Foothills. After completing the quest, you will be able to add sockets to any available item by talking to Larzuk again.

As Larzuk will only perform the enhancement one time, we highly recommend that you have him enhance your highest-leveled item, as he will always level it up to its full potential ( will add the maximum number of sockets).

Now that you know how to add sockets to your gear in the game, don’t forget to also check out how to play the game with friends, as well as which class is the best.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2022