How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (May 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

If Pokemon GO had a final boss, it would be Giovanni. To find Giovanni, you’ll need a Super Rocket Radar which is a reward for beating Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. But to get to Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff, you’ll need to beat a fair amount of Team GO Rocket Grunts. Once you have finally reached Giovanni, he can be tough to take down if you aren’t prepared. Here are the best counters and weaknesses to Giovanni in Pokemon GO.

Before you take on Giovanni, you may want to secure yourself a Mega Pokemon since they are the strongest versions of Pokemon in the game. With the new A Mega Moment event, securing a Mega Pokemon shouldn’t be a problem. You’ll also want all of your Pokemon to max evolution before your fight with Giovanni. To evolve your Pokemon, you’ll want to know the fastest way to farm candy.

Pokemon GO Giovanni Weaknesses and Counters

The roster of Pokemon Giovanni will throw at you is identical to previous months. That said, here are the Pokemon you’ll face in each round:

Round 1: Persian

Round 2: Kingler, Nidoking, or Rhyperior

Round 3: Shadow Lugia

Pokemon GO Giovanni May 2022 Round 1: Persian

The first Pokemon Giovanni will throw at you is Persian which is a Normal-type Pokemon. This means that it is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Here are the best Pokemon to counter Persian:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Power-Up Punch Melmetal Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Machamp Counter Cross Chop Rhyperior Mud Slap Stone Edge Tyranitar Smack Down Crunch Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch

Pokemon GO Giovanni May 2022 Round 2: Kingler, Nidoking, or Rhyperior

The second round could be Kingler, Nidoking, or Rhyperior. Starting with Kingler who is a Water-type Pokemon, the best Pokemon to prepare are Electric- or Grass-type Pokemon. Here are the best counter Pokemon to Kingler:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

Another possibility is Nidoking who is a Ground- and Poison-type Pokemon. That means that it is weak against Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type Pokemon and its counters include the following:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Hoopa Confusion Psychic Kyogre Waterfall Surf Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Excadrill Mud Shot Drill Run Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power

The last option in Round 2 is Rhyperior. Luckily, Rhyperior is very similar to Nidoking with it being a Ground- and Poison-type. The same weaknesses apply to Rhyperior and Nidoking, but here are some more counter Pokemon you could consider bringing:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Kyogre Waterfall Surf Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

Pokemon GO Giovanni May 2022 Round 3: Shadow Lugia

The last Pokemon Giovanni will throw your way is Shadow Lugia. If you defeat it, you’ll have the chance to catch it and keep it. Shadow Lugia is a Psychic-type and Flying-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, Ice-, and Rock-type Pokemon. To win the fight, here are the best counter Pokemon:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse Weaville Snarl Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Crunch Zacian Snarl Wild Charge Magnezone Thunder Shock Wild Charge Melmetal Thunder Shock Rock Slide

You are now ready to face Giovanni in Pokemon GO and walk away with his Shadow Lugia. If you’re interested in more Team GO Rocket guides or you just want to stay up to date on everything in Pokemon GO, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.