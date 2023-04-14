Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Both Choppy Orc and Super Choppy Orc players can advance through the game’s many stages by opening all the treasure chests featured as part of them. But how can you complete Choppy Orc’s 13th stage? Now, here’s a step-by-step guide to how to beat level 13 in Choppy Orc.

How to Beat Level 13 in Choppy Orc

In order to complete Choppy Orc’s level 13, you need to first use your axe twice in order to reach the highest floor.

The second axe throw must hit the sixth/seventh tile on the right side of the wall, as you will need the weapon to be aligned with both the bat located on the floor below and the skull switch. After reaching the floor, do not call back your axe and place yourself a step by the right of the Skull switch.

Now, it is time to use the axe to destroy the first bat. To do that, just call the axe back once the bat is on its way, which will cause the former to be destroyed. After doing that, use the axe to turn off the ghosts and then head down past the three ghosts before jumping and then using your axe to propel yourself to the next ledge.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

We are now at the home stretch, with only the bat standing between you and the chest, so just use the weapon to kill the enemy and then head to the chest in order to open it and complete the stage.

To recap, here’s how to complete Level 13 of Choppy Orc:

Use your axe twice in order to reach the upper ledge.

Make sure the second axe throw hits either the sixth or the seventh tile on the right.

Head behind the skull ghost switch.

Wait for the bat to cross the path of the axe and then call it back in order to defeat the enemy.

Hit the switch.

Go past the three ghosts and then jump towards the platform leading to the chest.

Call your axe and use it to reach the platform.

Use the axe to destroy the bat and then open the chest.

Although you can currently play Choppy Orc on all types of browsers. Super Choppy Orc is currently available on Steam.

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023