How to Beat the AA-602 CATAPHRACT Boss in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to complete Destroy the Special Forces Craft, one of the first Decision missions in Armored Core 6, you will need to defeat the PCA SP craft AA-602 CATAPHRACT in one of the game’s most aggressive boss fights. But how can you do that? Here’s how to beat the AA-602 CATAPHRACT boss in Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 AA-602 CATAPHRACT Boss Guide

Like the fight against the Sea Spider boss, the key factor in the fight against AA-602 CATAPHRACT will be firepower, as we will be focusing on overwhelming its defenses by staying close at all times and dealing continuous damage to its weak point (the AC at its core).

For that, we recommend the use of a build similar to the one below, featuring the game’s overpowered double Gatling Gun (DF-GA-08 HU-BEN) combo, as well as a highly mobile AC capable of quickly closing in the distance and keeping tabs on the boss. Using the Vvc-77OLB Laser Blade is also a must.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to be able to equip the Vvc-77OLB Laser Blade to your back and then freely switch to it in the field, you will need to have unlocked the Weapon Bay System Unlock. You can unlock the upgrade in exchange for 1 OST chip at OS Tuning.

Related: Wait, Is Karl Urban in Armored Core 6 (AC6)?

After assembling your AC in a way similar to the one above, begin the fight by going to the offensive and getting as close as possible to the boss while firing continuously, which will quickly stagger it. Once the boss is staggered, quickly switch to your Laser Sword, perform a Charged attack, and then grab your guns again for more damage. Doing so will allow you to quickly deplete the health of the boss by 30 to 45%.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the first stagger, focus on staying in front of the boss in a way similar to the image below, while continuously dealing damage. Doing so will keep you out of the range of its guns and stagger it easily. Unless the boss performs more intricate maneuvers, you will also be able to catch a ride with it while dealing damage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best Weapons to Beat ACs in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Once the boss is on its last legs, it will back away, release a series of homing missiles, and then fire a laser capable of dealing massive damage. You will be able to avoid the attacks by circling the boss and then performing a dash to the side once the laser is fired.

After firing the laser and while low on AP, the CATAPHRACT will charge at you while making full use of its arsenal. To counter its advance and defeat the boss, just get in front of it and use your guns + blade for maximum damage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Armored Core 6 on PS5.

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023