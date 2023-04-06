How to Beat Tricky Doors Level 3 – Full Walkthrough

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for the ultimate Tricky Doors Level 3 full walkthrough so you can escape? Tricky Doors is a fun escape room game that puts you in random places. Level 3 takes place in a Locked Apartment with three rooms for you to find items and multiple puzzles to solve. While this may seem small, it is one of the trickiest levels to solve, but our full walkthrough will have you escaping this apartment in no time.

How to Beat Level 3 in Tricky Doors

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You need to lighten the room by collecting the Broom on the shelf. After that, you can click on the light switch on the wall. Firs, using the Broom, you will need to clean the cobwebs from the light switch.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Grab the Chip from the switch box as well and then flip the switch.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you have the room lit, you need to add the following seven items to your inventory, as shown in the picture above:

Chip 1: In the Lampshade of the hanging light

In the Lampshade of the hanging light Chip 2: Click on the red sofa and it is sitting on a pillow

Click on the red sofa and it is sitting on a pillow Chip 3: Peal back the carpet on the left-hand side.

Peal back the carpet on the left-hand side. Match: You will find this under the carpet just like Chip 3

You will find this under the carpet just like Chip 3 Sleeping Pills: In the center of the table

In the center of the table Rope: Sitting on the books

Sitting on the books Chair Leg: Grab from the overturned chair to the left of the table

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From here, click on the fireplace. Use the Chair Leg to move the coal, uncovering a Handle and Queen Chess Piece.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Click on the checkered box, which is sitting on the red sofa. Add the Queen Chess Piece to it to play chess.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can beat the game by moving the chess pieces from one square to another using the following locations:

E7 to E6

B6 to B8

C8 to C1

G2 to F2

A compartment in the chessboard will open up and reveal the fifth and final chip.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Exit back to the room and look for the window in the back. Attach the Handle to the window and then close it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Click on the Chips to open the newly reveal boxed.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To solve this mini-puzzle, you need to move a chip to the corresponding color by clicking on it. However, the ships will only follow the path of the metal bar that it is attached to. Each puzzle is a bit different, so we cannot share no moves, but the finished puzzle will look like the above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once solved, you need to take the Magnet from the box.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, attach the Magnet and the Rope. After doing so, use this new item on the fish tank to obtain a Key.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the Key to unlock the door found on the right, which will take you to the kitchen.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Before doing anything else you will want to collect the following five items as shown in the picture above:

Newspaper: Found on the kitchen table

Found on the kitchen table Frozen Meat: Click on the freezer door to open it

Click on the freezer door to open it Knife: Click on the keys that are hanging on the chair closest to the camera. Use it to unlock the door to your left

Click on the keys that are hanging on the chair closest to the camera. Use it to unlock the door to your left Rubber Glove: Click on the cabinet doors underneath the kitchen sink

Click on the cabinet doors underneath the kitchen sink Fuse: The fuse is also found under the kitchen sink. Click on the trash can and move the trash around to find it.

Head back to the first room and we will now use these items.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the Knife on the striped pillow on the red chair to obtain a Key.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use this Key on the door to your left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can solve this puzzle by following the below steps (also in the picture above):

Bar 2 left Screw B up Screw C up Bar 1 left Screws A, B, and C down Bar 3 left Scews D, E, and F up Bar 2 right Screws D, E, and F down Screw H up Bar 4 right Screw I up Bar 3 left Screws G, H, and I down Bar 4 right

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go inside this room and click on the fuse box to open it, and then add the Fuse to it. Next, use the Rubber Glove to turn the Fuse, which will turn on the laundry room lights.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once inside the room you need to collect these three items as shown in the picture above:

Screwdriver: Click on the top of the tool box on the right. This is actually more of a powerdrill than a screwdriver.

Click on the top of the tool box on the right. This is actually more of a powerdrill than a screwdriver. Screwdriver Bit: Click on the dryer and use the rubber gloves to unplug it. Open the dryer and remove the cloves. You will find the bit in the pocket of a clothing item

Click on the dryer and use the rubber gloves to unplug it. Open the dryer and remove the cloves. You will find the bit in the pocket of a clothing item Plug with Wire: Use the knife to cut the cord for the dryer

Head back to the kitchen to use these new items.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Attack the Plug with Wire to the Broken Cord on the microwave. After that, open the microwave and put the Frozen Meat inside.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To heat the meat, you will need to solve two more puzzles. You can solve the first puzzle by matching the dials to the position of the four cup handles on the table. We have provided the solution below by setting the dials from left to right, top to bottom (also shown in the picture above):

Dial 1: 2

2 Dial 2: 35

35 Dial 3: Star (4th from the top)

Star (4th from the top) Dial 4: 360

This will unlock another keypad on the bottom right of the microwave. When you grabbed the drill bit from the clothes, the word MICROWAVE was above the pocket. The key is the word WAVE, which was in the colors of red, green, orange, and purple.

You can solve the second puzzle by clicking on the following buttons:

3 buttons on the right of the pad

1 button in the middle

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once the microwave is finished, open the door and add the Sleeping Pills to the Meat (you can’t grab it from the plate until you do)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Return to the laundry room and use the Bait on the dog below the safe. Grab the Wood and the Kettle item after the dog is asleep.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head back to the original room and interact with the fireplace again. Add the Newspaper, Wood, and then light it with the Match.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This will reveal one of two pictures used to find the combination on the safe in the laundry room. The second picture hangs to the right of the safe in the laundry room. You must interact with it to use the code. The four symbols are hat, horse, bird, and snake. You need to count the number of times each symbol appears in the two pictures. The code is 5872.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Grab the Valve and Battery from the safe. Combine the Screwdriver, Drill Bit, and Battery to form the complete item.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head back to the kitchen and use the Screwdriver on the grill located on the ceiling. This will give you another key.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head underneath the sink and click on the panel in the pack to reveal a puzzle. You must restore the water flow to the pipeline by turning the copper part pieces to make one long path from the top left to the top right. Unfortunately, this is another puzzle that has a different solution for everyone, so we cannot provide you with the solution. Once you have created a path, click on all Valves so they face to the left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fill the Kettle with water using the sink. Then, click on the stove in the back to turn on the burner. Add the Kettle with Water to the stove. Once it starts steaming, you can click on it to add Kettle with Boiling Water to your inventory.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Return to the laundry room and look for the iced-over window on the top right. Use your Knife to break the ice.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Then, use the Kettle with Boiling Water to free the lock from the ice.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finally, unlock the padlock using the Key in your inventory.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can now escape!

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023