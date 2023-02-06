How to Become a Water Slide Tester in BitLife

Getting a full-time job in BitLife is an essential process for any player looking for a consistent income and progress through life as you would outside of the game. However, careers within BitLife don’t mean you’ll be tied down to a 9 to 5 office job, and several alternative careers can be a little more fun. First, there’s the not-so-glamorous path of pursuing a career like a Roadkill Remover, but if you want more fun in your day job, then something like a Water Slide Tester may be more up to speed. That said, it’s not the easiest career to get into, but it can be fun. So, read on to find out how to get into the Water Slide Testing field.

How to Make Water Slide Testing your Full-Time Job in BitLife

As with any full-time position, you’ll need to be at least eighteen years old before you can apply to become a Water Slide Tester. However, once you are old enough, head to the occupations menu and scroll until you find Water Slide Tester, which will be marked with a bikini emoji and a “Small-Business” tag. It’s a low-paying position when you get into the field, but there’s a lot of promise to grow and earn slightly more as you climb the ranks and become more acquainted with the industry.

If the position doesn’t show immediately, your best bet is to close the app and re-open it, checking the occupation menu each time to see if anything has changed. Due to the scale of how many careers are available within the game, it may not show straight away. If re-opening the app a few times doesn’t show the job, then it might be worth aging up a few years and checking again until you can live the dream.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023