How to Build Decorative Items With Flowers in Fae Farm | Petal Bloom Festival Guide

The Petal Bloom Festival is the first seasonal event in Fae Farm, and while a flower-themed festival sounds like a great way to reduce stress, Merritt’s two-part questline associated with the event is anything but. The first part of the Petal Bloom Festival quest asks you to plant 15 flower seeds — an easy task — but the second part requires you to build and place 3 decorative items with flowers. This seems simple on paper, but you likely don’t have any floral decor unlocked this early in your Fae Farm journey. There’s no need to worry though. This guide will walk you through both parts of Fae Farm’s Petal Bloom Festival quest and give you an easy solution to the second part.

Plant 15 Flower Seeds

Planting 15 flower seeds is the easiest part of this quest. You don’t even need to wait for them to grow, they just need to be in the ground for them to count. You can buy flower seeds from Rosalind. Her stand is a short walk east from the town center. Any flower seeds will do, so take your pick. If you buy red and white flowers, though, you can get a headstart on creating pink flowers for another side quest.

Once you have enough flower seeds, head back to your farm and build some Flower Beds. You’ll need Mulch, Silt, and Oak Logs to build them. If you don’t have Mulch, you can dig some up from piles in the areas surrounding your farm. Silt comes from similar piles, and Oak Logs come from strong oak trees. You don’t even need 15 Flower Beds for this quest, you can just plant seeds and remove them and they’ll still count for this quest.

Place 3 Decorative Items With Flowers

After planting 15 flowers, your next task is to build place 3 decorative items with flowers. The intended way is to wait until the day of the festival and then purchase blueprints from Merritt, but most people aren’t solving the quest that way. What they’re doing instead is crafting Squid Vases or Fish Vases.

The Squid Vase and Fish Vase only take Glass and Plant Fibers to build, and they count for this quest for some reason. If you don’t have the recipes for either, you can find the Squid Vase recipe at the southwestern edge of town near the beach. It’s right next to Eddy the fisherman, so you can’t miss it.

Once you have the recipe, just place 3 Squid Vases anywhere on your farm and the quest will be ready to turn in. If you’re having trouble finding them, they’re in the Decor tab of the construction menu. You can destroy them once you’re done, too, so you don’t have to find a permanent place for them or anything like that.

