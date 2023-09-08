How To Create Different Colored Flowers in Fae Farm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you’re a true gardener who likes to grow all things, or you really just like to complete side quests, you’ll want to know how to make different colored flowers appear from the seed options you’re given at the beginning of Fae Farm. It’s a fun way to get more rare colors, which are worth more money, and look good on your plot. Get your tools ready, and let’s get gardening.

Different Colored Flowers in a Spaced Out Bed

The first type of plot you’re taught to make with Merritt is a Basic Soil Bed which only grows crops. To grow flowers you will need a Flower Soil Bed from oak logs, silt, and mulch. Oak logs can be chopped from the larger trees around your farm with an upgraded Copper Axe, the silt is dug up from the dirt mounds, and the mulch is found in the things that look like leaf piles. I found most of mine in the upper areas of my farm around the fog or the barn. For a smaller bed, I would go with three soil beds across and put different colored flowers on each side leaving a gap in the middle, then in the next row down plant a third color in the middle, leaving gaps on either side. This will allow all your flower colors to mix.

Once the seeds are planted, don’t forget to water them. Tend to them every day, remembering to water and pick, and new flowers will fill in the gaps and develop new colors of flowers. To complete the mission to get a pink flower, put the red and white at the top of a row, leaving that space in the middle for the pink to form. When you go up to a flower, you will see a bubble pop up of which type of flower it is, with petals to the right of the different colors needed to be placed together to get that color.