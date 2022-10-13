How-to-Catch-Jangmo-O-in-Pokemon-Go

With the vast number of species now spawning in Pokemon GO, it can be tough to locate the last few species you need to complete your Pokedex or even just those you’re desperate to add to your team. While several Pokemon may be locked to different regions, others may exclusively hatch from eggs, or sometimes they have incredibly low spawn odds, which is the case with Jangmo-o. Although this Pokemon can spawn in the wild, as you’d expect from something like Zubat or Sentret, that doesn’t make finding one any easier. This tiny dragon type knows where it’s comfortable and will wait for you to find it. So read on to find out how you can catch a Jangmo-o of your own.

Where to Catch Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Surprisingly, Jangmo-O has the potential to spawn whenever during your Pokemon GO adventure but tends to hang around densely populated areas the most. It’s a rare spawn, so you’ll have the best chance of encountering one in the wild around landmarks and monuments marked on the map. To increase your odds of finding one, it’s best to carry as many lure modules and activate as much insense as possible. There’s no guarantee that Jangmo-o will be attracted to the module or the intense, as they aren’t specifically for dragon types, but they will give you the best odds. Jangmo-o can also be hatched from 10km eggs, but this is an infrequent occurrence.

Should you be fortunate enough to catch Jangmo-o or have one hatch from an egg, you’ll need 25 candies to evolve into Hakamo-o. Hence, it’s best to use as many Pinap Berries as possible when catching and immediately make it your buddy to utilize candy rewards from walking. It’ll take a whopping 100 candies to evolve your Hakamo-o to Kommo-o, but as one of the rarest and strongest Pokemon currently in the mobile game, it will be a worthy addition to any PvP team.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2022