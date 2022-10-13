How to Catch Mega Banette in Pokemon GO and Can It Be Shiny?

Making sure that you’re prepared for all of the spooks and frights that Pokemon GO has in store for you this Halloween season can help you enjoy the spirits even more. Making their debut into the world of Pokemon GO, you’ll soon be able to finally get your hands on a Mega Banette for the first time.

But, if you’re looking to add this monster to your team, you may be wondering a few things about them. Mainly, how do you capture one, and do they have a chance to be Shiny in the game yet? Let’s dive right in and find out where you’ll be able to get your hands on one, and if you’ll be able to find this alternate-colored version in your favorite mobile game!

How To Catch Mega Banette In Pokemon GO

Starting on October 20 at 10:00am Local Time, you’ll be able to find Mega Banette in the Mega Raid circuit that coincides with the Pokemon GO Halloween Event. You’ll be able to find them just about anywhere you’re looking, and if you’ve happened to get your hands on a standard Banette in the past, you can find some Mega Energy to evolve them.

You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a steady team available, so you can bring home as many of these ghostly ghouls as possible during the Raids. Making sure that you’re fighting as many as possible until they leave the circuit on November 8th at 10:00am Local Time.

Can Mega Banette Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add yet another monster to your Shiny team in Pokemon GO, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to encounter a Shiny Banette after defeating these monsters in the gym! Since Banette has been in the game for quite some time already with a Shiny form, it makes it much easier to get your hands on a Mega Evolution with this alternate color scheme.

If you’ve never come across a Shiny Pokemon before, you’ll know with a few different signs. If you notice that your Banette is a bit more blue than normal, alongside a flash of lights at the start of your encounter and an icon next to their name, you’ve come across a Shiny version. While there are no battle advantages with these monsters, finding them with a new color can help you appreciate your favorites even more.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.