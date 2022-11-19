Both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature a wide array of great bug-type Pokémon, many of which are capable of facing some of the game’s top tiers, like the Bug/Dark type Lokix, the evolved form of Nimble. But where can you catch a Nimble in the games? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to catch a Nymble in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like most Pokémon available in the games, such as Wattrel, Bramblin, and Sinistea, you can find a few Nymble across many areas. More specifically, as you can see in the image below, Nymble can be found all over the westmost portion of the Paldea region, as well as in a relatively small area located east of Mesagoza.

With that said, we were able to find a Nimble on the cliffs located directly ahead of Afornada City, in the southmost part of the Paldea continent map. More specifically on the intersection between South Province (Area Four) and West Province (Area 1), facing South Province (Area Six). The Nimble in the area will be around lv 14-17 so they should not be a problem. Once you spot the Pokémon, just battle them in order to capture them and add them to your roster.

You can check out the exact location where we were able to catch a Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

Now that you know where to find a Nimble in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, don’t forget to check out how to Evolve Nymble into Lokix so that you can quickly get the already mentioned Dark type, assemble your dream team, and complete the Paldea Pokédex as fast as possible.

You can play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022