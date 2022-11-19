Preparation is key in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as being able to counter your opponents Pokémon is a must if you plan on becoming a Champion and a force to be wrecked as you uncover all the secrets of Paldea. With that said, among the many Pokémon in the game, Wattrel is among the handiest, thanks to their ability to perform both electric and flying moves. But where can you find a Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

How to Catch Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We were able to catch a Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by heading to the shores located right of the South Province (Area Four) area, in the southmost part of the game’s Paldea map. The Wattrels in the area will be around lv 16 to 17 so they should not be a problem. With that said, once you find the Pokémon, just battle it or throw a Poké ball at them undetected in order to capture it.

You can check out the exact location where we were able to catch a Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

With that said, like the majority of the Pokémon in the game, such as Bramblin, Applin, and Sinistea, among others, you will also be able to find Wattrels in many other areas of the map. As you can check out in the image below, you can actually find a Wattrel on all the shores featured in the lower half of the Paldea region. The Pokemon can be found in bigger quantities during the daytime, so keep that in mind.

How to Evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel

In order to evolve your Wattrel into Kilowattrel you just need to level them up to level 25, which will automatically trigger the evolution.

You can play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022